Ohio State's John Mobley Jr. Shows Offense Against Penn State
In Ohio State’s 83-64 win over Penn State last night, freshman guard John Mobley Jr. put together one of his strongest performances of the season. While his chances of being a one-and-done player have slowed down a bit throughout the season, this most recent showing did a great job of highlighting his strengths and could put him back in contention for a selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Mobley’s season so far, discuss his strengths and break down his most recent performance.
Mobley is a smaller guard at 6-foot-1 and 175 lbs but has been one of the better shooters in this year’s loaded freshman class. Through his first 21 games of the year, he has averaged 12.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 40.8% from the field, 40.7% from three and 89.1% from the free-throw line. Despite being undersized, he has been impressive defensively, proving to be a pesky on-ball defender who does a great job of sticking with ball handlers.
The strongest aspect of his game has been his shooting from deep. He currently averages 2.3 made threes per game, leading the Buckeyes, and does an excellent job of getting to his spots off the ball for quick-release set shots. He also has good touch within the perimeter but will need to continue building on this to remain effective at the NBA level. His 2.4 assists per game may not stand out, but his playmaking in recent games has looked much improved, offering hope for continued development in this area.
His all-around game was on full display in yesterday’s matchup against Penn State. Mobley finished with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists while shooting 42.9% from the field, 37.5% from three and 80% from the free-throw line. While this was the third-most points he has scored this year, it was his playmaking and passing vision that impressed the most. This marked his second straight game with eight assists, tying a career-high. If he can continue being a real threat from deep while also creating opportunities for others at this level, Mobley will have a strong chance to hold value for NBA teams, potentially developing into a more well-rounded offensive weapon.
As the season progresses, Mobley’s growth as a playmaker and scorer will be key in determining his NBA draft stock. If he can maintain his shooting efficiency while continuing to expand his skill set, he could prove to be an intriguing prospect for teams looking for a dynamic offensive guard. Regardless of his draft outcome this year, his development will be worth following as he refines his game and solidifies his potential at the next level.
