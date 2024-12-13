NBA Draft: Oklahoma's Jalon Moore Breaking Out as Three-and-D Sleeper
With the Oklahoma Sooners off to a blazing hot 9-0 start, senior wing Jalon Moore seems to have made the right decision by returning to school for one final push toward the NBA. His blend of elite athleticism, positional size and an improved offensive game have transformed him into a potential high-value second-round sleeper.
Let’s take a closer look at Moore’s impressive start to the season and how NBA teams could see significant long-term potential in his game.
Through his first ten games of the season, Moore has steadily been the best player for the Sooners, averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.8 steals on impressive shooting splits of 52.4%/38.7%/84%. The most intriguing aspects of his game, which could help him rise up draft boards, are his ability to impact games with his physical tools and defensive versatility. He projects as a long and mobile wing who could be an extremely switchable defender, capable of creating fast-break opportunities on a consistent basis. He plays with noticeable instincts on both ends of the floor, and while he’s by no means a perfect prospect, the upside looks very high.
Following a solid junior season, Moore tested the waters ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. Reports suggested that he impressed during pre-draft workouts, and while he could have signed a smaller deal at the NBA level, he chose to return to Oklahoma in hopes of finishing his collegiate career on a high note. It seems like the right decision, as his game looks much more refined, and he’s embraced a clear two-way role this season.
Moore has excellent size for an NBA wing at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, along with an impressive wingspan. While we don’t have an official measurement of his wingspan yet, his ability to use it to disrupt ball handlers and intercept passes demonstrates his defensive potential. Combined with his impressive vertical leap and open-court athleticism, Moore regularly elevates above defenders to finish near the rim, often using a soft touch or simply overpowering interior defenders with powerful dunks. While this type of play may not be as effective in volume at the NBA level, it’s a safe bet that these skills will continue to translate as his game evolves.
Another noticeable improvement in Moore’s game is his shooting. While his three-point percentage has dipped slightly from 41% to 38.7%, his volume has increased, and he’s made noticeable adjustments to his mechanics. His release is quicker and more fluid than last year, and he’s become much more comfortable taking these shots. He has also become more efficient at getting his feet set to knock down catch-and-shoot attempts from all areas of the perimeter. While many three-and-D players in the NBA focus on corner threes, Moore has made a concerted effort to diversify his range, regularly hunting these looks. Additionally, his free-throw shooting has improved both in terms of volume and efficiency, which could bode well for his overall shooting development moving forward.
As Moore continues to refine his game, he’s positioning himself as one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft. His combination of size, athleticism and defensive potential makes him a versatile asset, with plenty of room for growth on the offensive end. If he maintains his upward trajectory, NBA teams may find themselves getting a steal with Moore in the second round. As the season progresses, it will be exciting to see how his game continues to evolve and whether he can solidify his status as a potential draft selection.
