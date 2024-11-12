NBA Draft: Oklahoma Duo Start Season With Impactful Showings
As the Oklahoma Sooners have started the season 2-0, a pair of prospects have stolen the show in each matchup. Senior wing Jalon Moore and freshman guard Jeremiah Fears have quickly emerged as key contributors to the Sooners' success, flashing intriguing skill sets that could garner more attention as the season progresses. Let’s dive into the strong start to the season by these two players and how their games might translate to the NBA level.
Jalon Moore | Wing | 6-foot-7 | 215 lbs | Senior
Jalon Moore returned to school after testing the draft waters last season at the NBA Draft Combine. He showed impressive flashes throughout the season but was not overly productive, finishing his junior year with averages of 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and one block. He stood out as an explosive athlete but seemed to struggle with consistency. However, through the first two games of the year, Moore has shown how he can make a more consistent impact.
He started the season with an impressive stat line against Lindenwood, recording 22 points, seven rebounds and one steal on solid shooting splits of 61.5%/60%/60%. This leap in production carried over to his second game of the season, where he finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal, shooting 50% from the field, 40% from three and 87.5% from the free-throw line. While the numbers are impressive on their own, it is the way Moore has made his impact felt that has truly elevated his draft stock.
Moore has played aggressively on both ends of the floor, using his high-level athleticism to his advantage. He excels while playing off the ball, using smart movement to find space and generate points. Whether cutting to the rim, where he can elevate quickly to finish, or finding space on the perimeter for catch-and-shoot threes, Moore processes the game smoothly. He is also a switchable defender who wreaks havoc on the perimeter with quick feet and active hands. In addition, he is a physical and aggressive interior defender with a nose for the ball. His ability to elevate over defenders for rebounds and turn them into grab-and-go opportunities or quickly sling outlet passes to initiate transition is another key aspect of his game.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | 6-foot-4 | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears has surprised many by quickly breaking out as one of the more productive freshmen through his first two games. He is one of the younger players in this class after reclassifying to join the Sooners a year early. Despite his youth, Fears has made an immediate impact, starting the year strong with 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in the victory over Lindenwood. He followed it up with another solid performance against Northwestern State, finishing with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. This strong start has put the spotlight on Fears and his extremely smooth play.
At 6-foot-4, Fears has good positional size and a fluid handle that he uses to create advantageous angles on a consistent basis. In isolation, his ability to change direction and use crafty ball handling to shift into space is reminiscent of D'Angelo Russell. Once he creates space, Fears is effective both attacking the rim and pulling up for mid-range jumpers. However, he may stand out most in his ability to set up teammates. His vision and quick passing have been impressive, with most of his assists coming out of drive-and-kick situations or pick-and-roll sets. His upside may have been undervalued coming into the year, and he looks poised to carry this productivity into tougher matchups to prove that his strengths could translate to the next level.
He has also been active on the defensive end on his way to averaging three steals per game. He uses his size and length to smother smaller opponents and disrupt passing lanes. The change of speed does not only shine on the offensive side of the ball as he regularly explodes into passing lanes and into help defense to affect his opponents and force them into quick, ill-advised decisions. While the steals can be seen in the box score, he also generates turnovers that do not show up in the stats.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.