NBA Draft: Oklahoma's Jalon Moore Could Continue Making Noise
Despite not making much noise throughout last season, Oklahoma’s Jalon Moore quickly turned heads in pre-draft workouts, prompting scouts to revisit his tape.
His film showcases an athletic wing who makes smart decisions and could be poised for a breakout year in the 2025 season. Moore plays an extremely well-rounded game, and with the Sooners experiencing significant roster turnover, he could emerge as one of their focal points ahead of their first season as members of the SEC. This article will take a closer look at three aspects of his game that could be promising for a long-term career in the NBA: his quick-twitch athleticism, promising shooting mechanics and defensive versatility.
Moore has a solid 6-foot-7, 215-pound frame that stands out even more when he uses his vertical explosiveness to finish above and through opponents at the rim. His athleticism is impressive both vertically and laterally, as he regularly catches eyes by blowing past opponents from the triple-threat and elevating off two feet. He showcases this athleticism on both ends of the floor, and despite possessing such explosiveness, Moore rarely plays out of control.
As mentioned earlier, he prefers to elevate off two feet and seems to float around the rim, which can lead to lobs or tip-ins on offense and big blocks defensively. His athleticism also stands out in the open court; he has great end-to-end speed and rarely misses opportunities to leak out in transition for easy points. He contests his opponents’ transition looks by meeting them at the rim with great timing on chase-down blocks.
His shooting mechanics look smooth, and he shoots with confidence on catch-and-shoot opportunities. While he did not attempt many threes off the dribble, this does not seem to be a crucial part of his game, as he is primarily an off-ball player. Off the catch, Moore is typically ready to shoot; he squares up well and quickly sets his feet. Although he does not elevate much on his jumper, he still manages to hit shots with a high and quick release. Continuing to develop his jumper could be key to finding a role in the NBA, so increasing his shooting volume could elevate his long-range productivity. Last season, he made 41% of his attempts from deep, despite averaging only two attempts per game. He excelled at knocking down shots out of pick-and-pops, but if he can improve at moving off the ball and using screens to get to his spots, it could unlock a new level of scoring.
Defensively, he regularly guards a wide variety of opponents, and this versatility seems translatable. When defending along the perimeter, he is extremely disruptive thanks to his good positional size and lateral athleticism. Averaging around half a steal per game does not tell the full story, as he keeps a hand in passing lanes and can move quickly to shut off driving lanes. Moore is most effective when defending stronger wings, but he has shown flashes of being able to slide his feet and stay attached to quicker guards. On the interior, he uses his two-foot explosiveness to challenge drivers while remaining vertical. He averaged one block per game last season, with most of his blocks coming from help defense. His strong frame enables him to compete physically with bigger opponents, pointing to his switchability at the next level. While he is highly switchable in college, his defense against NBA competition may be more suited for guarding threes and fours, but he has room to grow into an even more versatile forward.
Jalon Moore may not appear to have an extremely high upside, but he possesses the tools to develop into a three-and-D role player at the next level. He should have an increased role for the Sooners in the upcoming season, which could provide him the opportunity to showcase more of what he brings to the table as an NBA prospect.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.