NBA Draft: Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Catches Eyes With Physical Tools
While there have been a handful of upperclassmen bigs who have established themselves as legitimate draft prospects this year, a number of players are still flying under the radar. One of the most intriguing prospects fitting this mold is Penn State’s junior center Yanic Konan Niederhauser. He is a lengthy and athletic big who has made significant strides this season after transferring from Northern Illinois. While his all-around game remains raw, the physical tools he possesses are rare and will undoubtedly hold value as we approach the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s dive into his play so far this season and discuss how his unique physical attributes could hold more value than he is typically given credit for.
Through his 20 games played so far this year, Konan Niederhauser has averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks while shooting an impressive 62.7% from the field and 65.9% from the free-throw line. While his three-point shooting is still a work in progress, he has shot just 11.1%. The big has only taken nine attempts this year. On the other hand, his 2.2 blocks per game currently rank 20th in the nation, showcasing his potential to evolve into an effective rim protector at the NBA level.
Konan Niederhauser is an effective play-finisher around the rim, using his exceptional combination of length and athleticism to explode for powerful dunks over defenders. Whether he’s finishing plays off passes, completing alley-oops or converting second-chance opportunities, his quick reactions have stood out. His impressive 7-foot and 250-pound frame is impressive, but his reported 7-foot-6 wingspan takes his long-term potential to another level.
While he is not yet elite when attacking off the dribble, he has displayed flashes of promise that suggest this part of his game could continue to develop. He has done well using his length and mobility to get past slower defenders and finish at the rim. Although he currently projects primarily as a play-finisher, his ability to show glimpses of versatility is an encouraging sign. Teams have historically taken chances on raw big men with untapped potential, and Konan Niederhauser could be the next player to rise on draft boards.
As the season progresses, Konan Niederhauser’s development will be closely monitored by scouts and analysts. His combination of size, athleticism and defensive instincts, coupled with his ability to expand his offensive game, makes him a prospect worth watching. If he continues to refine his skills and showcase his unique physical gifts, he could be a valuable addition to an NBA roster and a name to remember in the 2025 NBA draft.
