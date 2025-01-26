NBA Draft: Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Catches Eyes With Physical Tools

Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser is a ridiculous athlete that’s been a major steal of the portal so far



The 7’0 big from Switzerland has been averaging 13.3 PPG while shooting 70% and averaging 2.4 BPG in 21 MPG



He doesn’t move like a normal 7’0 250 pounds, he can handle… pic.twitter.com/q3jQjp2ykX