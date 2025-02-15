NBA Draft: Potential First-Round Fits For the Atlanta Hawks
As the Atlanta Hawks traded away valuable role players like De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović, as well as lost Jalen Johnson for the season due to injury, their draft outlook is uncertain. The San Antonio Spurs own their 2025 first-round pick, but the Hawks still have the rights to the Kings' first-round selection (protected 1-12) and an unprotected Lakers first-rounder. Atlanta is currently projected to land the No. 13 and No. 23 picks, offering a wide variety of potential players who could contribute immediately.
Let’s examine two players the Hawks could select at each of these spots if the standings remain unchanged:
No. 13 (via the Sacramento Kings – Protected 1-12)
Hugo González | Wing | Real Madrid | 6’6” | 200 lbs | International
Hugo González would be an upside swing at this stage of the draft but could address multiple needs for the Hawks. He is an athletic player with promising shooting potential. While his offensive skill set seems like a natural fit alongside Trae Young, his defensive upside on the wing would be particularly valuable for Atlanta—especially when developing alongside former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher. His projected draft range varies, but his talent justifies consideration as a lottery pick.
Thomas Sorber | Center | Georgetown | 6’10” | 255 lbs | Freshman
Thomas Sorber is one of the most polarizing center prospects in this class and could develop well behind the aging Clint Capela. The Hawks could use additional size in the paint, and adding one of this year’s most intriguing young bigs would make sense. Sorber is an effective scorer in the post with strong hands, making him a natural fit in pick-and-roll situations with one of the league’s best passers. He could also complement Jalen Johnson by providing a physical presence, allowing Johnson to focus more on attacking from the perimeter.
No. 23 (via the Los Angeles Lakers)
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson is a rising prospect who could offer great value to the Hawks if still available at this point in the draft. He is a strong on-ball defender, which would help take pressure off Trae Young when guarding ball-handlers, while also providing consistent outside shooting as an off-ball guard. Though slightly undersized, Richardson compensates with his aggressiveness and high-energy play. While Dyson Daniels' breakout season has seemingly solidified his role, adding Richardson would further strengthen Atlanta’s perimeter defense and bench shooting.
Rasheer Fleming | Forward | Saint Joseph’s | 6’9” | 240 lbs | Junior
Rasheer Fleming is one of the more versatile and NBA-ready upperclassmen in this draft and could make an immediate impact for Atlanta. While many of the roles he fills are already covered by players like Johnson and Risacher, his presence would allow the Hawks to utilize more small-ball lineups without sacrificing interior defense and floor spacing. Fleming could rise on draft boards and be selected earlier, but if available at this spot, he would provide excellent value.
