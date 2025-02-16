NBA Draft: Potential Fits for Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have one of the most complete rosters in the NBA, and as the reigning NBA champions, they may not value their 2025 draft picks as highly as other teams. That being said, they still own the rights to two picks with decent value: their own first-rounder and the projected first selection of the second round from Washington. In the 2024 NBA Draft, they selected Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson, two upperclassmen prospects with productive and versatile collegiate careers.
Assuming they stick with this draft philosophy, let’s look at a few players who could fit in Boston at their projected picks of No. 28 and No. 31 in the upcoming draft.
Alex Karaban | Forward | UConn | 6-foot-8 | 225 lbs | Junior
Alex Karaban has been one of the most impactful players in terms of contributing to winning throughout his collegiate career. He has decent size for a forward, and while he is not the most athletic player, he is a high-IQ decision-maker who would be a natural fit with the Celtics. Karaban is a solid rebounder and a smart connective passer, excelling as a floor spacer with the potential to continue developing as a deep threat. He may not have the highest upside, but adding a versatile two-way forward could be a valuable move.
Nique Clifford | Wing | Colorado State | 6-foot-6 | 200 lbs | Senior
Nique Clifford is a do-it-all wing who has made real strides as a jump shooter this season. Currently shooting 35.4% from three on 5.1 attempts per game, Clifford has shown legitimate potential as a deep threat. His physical tools, athleticism and defensive versatility are among the most valuable aspects of his game, making him an intriguing option for NBA teams. This season, he has played more with the ball in his hands, showcasing his ability to make quick and impressive passing reads. While Boston already has two of the best wings in the NBA in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Clifford’s positional versatility could help the Celtics deploy more dynamic lineups while adding another transition threat who can push the pace both on and off the ball.
Jamir Watkins | Wing | Florida State | 6-foot-7 | 210 lbs | Senior
Jamir Watkins possesses good positional size along the perimeter and could serve a role similar to Derrick White. While his long-term potential as an offensive weapon remains uncertain, his defensive switchability and on-ball pressure offer considerable value. The Celtics already have one of the best defenses in the NBA, so adding another high-level perimeter defender would make sense. Watkins is shooting a career-best 34.3% from three on a career-high 5.1 attempts per game, which is a promising development. He will need to continue improving as a connective passer to fit seamlessly in Boston, but his two-way impact could be evident as early as his rookie season.
