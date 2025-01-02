NBA Draft: Potential Top Five Candidates in the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA draft class is widely regarded as featuring impressive talent at the top. While players like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey appear to have solidified their spots in the top five, several others are still vying for the remaining positions. At the moment, a handful of college freshmen seem like strong contenders to round out the top five. Whether through impressive production or elite potential, the race is wide open, and standout performances during conference play could make the strongest cases for these players.
Let’s take a look at six prospects who currently have the best opportunities to secure a top-five selection in the NBA draft:
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe has been one of the best perimeter defenders in this freshman class. While his two-way potential is extremely promising, he will need to continue proving that his offensive game is equally effective. Through his first 11 games, Edgecombe has averaged 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.2 blocks, with improving shooting splits of 42.2%/30.4%/68.6%. Encouragingly, he has shot at least 40% from deep in his last three games, showcasing growth in his shooting potential as he begins Big 12 conference play. His physical tools alone make him a top-five candidate, but refining his all-around game will be key to maximizing his draft value.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6’6” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson has been one of the most productive scoring freshmen in the nation. As the primary offensive option for an 11-2 Texas team, he has shown considerable long-term potential as an offensive weapon at the next level. Johnson is averaging 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals on impressive shooting splits of 49.1%/44.6%/83.9%. While his scoring primarily comes from jump shots, developing his ability to attack the rim will expand how NBA teams perceive his game. Additionally, he has demonstrated better-than-expected passing ability. Continuing to diversify his scoring and improve his playmaking could significantly impact how early his name is called on draft night.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin has quickly established himself as one of the most unique prospects in this draft class. With excellent positional size and impressive on-ball skills, he boasts one of the highest upsides among playmakers in this group. Despite some struggles after returning from injury, Demin is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals on shooting splits of 47%/34.1%/68%. His playmaking and basketball IQ have stood out, but questions remain about how his game will translate on both ends of the floor in the NBA. If he can improve his defense and create more space off the dribble, Demin could cement himself as a top-five pick during Big 12 play.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell embodies the prototype of a modern NBA big man. With great size, mobility and flashes of outside scoring, he has been a key factor in Georgia’s 12-1 start. Newell is averaging 15.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks on shooting splits of 59%/26.9%/65.8%. While his outside shooting remains inconsistent, the rest of his game is polished enough to give him time to develop. Newell’s instincts as an off-ball defender, coupled with his length and mobility, consistently disrupt opponents. If he can become a reliable three-point shooter, his ceiling is as high as any big man in this class.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6’10” | 246 lbs | Freshman
Derik Queen is an intriguing prospect who combines a powerful frame with surprising on-ball creativity and skill. While his jump shot is still a question mark, nearly every other aspect of his offensive game looks well-developed. Through Maryland’s 11-2 start, Queen is averaging 16.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and one block on shooting splits of 59.2%/12.5%/79%. He creates mismatches by overpowering smaller defenders inside and attacking big men off the dribble on the perimeter. His soft touch near the rim and excellent positioning for rebounds are complemented by standout passing vision. Although his draft range remains wide, maintaining this level of dominance in Big Ten play could propel him up draft boards.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears has been one of the biggest surprises in this freshman class, thanks to his scoring ability and defensive instincts. As the primary initiator for Oklahoma’s 13-0 start, Fears is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals on shooting splits of 50.3%/30.6%/86.4%. His shifty handle allows him to create space and score effectively at all three levels. His end-to-end speed creates easy transition opportunities, keeping constant pressure on opposing defenses. However, his aggressive play can lead to turnovers. If Fears improves his three-point shooting consistency and limits turnovers during conference play, he could continue his rapid ascent up draft boards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.