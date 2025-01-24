NBA Draft: Primary Scorer Swings Outside of Project Top Three Picks
As this season has progressed and we have become more familiar with this year’s loaded draft class, the fits of several prospects are becoming clearer. While positional versatility and two-way potential remain the most valuable traits based on recent drafts, taking upside swings on offensive talent still holds significant value in helping teams transition out of rebuilding phases. It currently seems like a safe bet that Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey will be the first three names called in the upcoming draft, but there are plenty of other prospects to monitor for their intriguing scoring potential.
Let’s take a look at several intriguing prospects who seem to have the highest upside in terms of becoming a No. 1 scoring option at the NBA level.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis has stood out with his well-rounded game, but his scoring ability has flown somewhat under the radar. He currently averages 16.2 points per game and has scored 20 points or more in eight games this season, including a six-game stretch from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22. Jakucionis will undoubtedly be asked to lead his team’s offense at the next level. While he also excels at setting up teammates, his ability to create looks for himself offers hope that he can develop into a legitimate scoring threat.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6’6” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson has clearly emerged as one of the top offensive prospects in this draft and could be selected as high as the top five due to his scoring ability. While he hasn’t shined as a driver, his ability to knock down jumpers off the dribble looks elite. Johnson has scored in double digits in all but one game this season and has seamlessly embraced the primary scorer role for Texas. His midrange game appears solid, though he will need to continue developing his all-around skills. Despite his current limitations, Johnson has firmly established himself as one of the best scorers in this class.
Nolan Traore | Guard | Saint-Quentin (France) | 6’5” | 175 lbs
Nolan Traore has displayed impressive flashes as a dangerous scorer, despite occasional struggles with efficiency. Questions have been raised about Traore’s consistency this season, but when his shot is falling, there are few in this class who can match him. He plays with a smooth offensive style and has delivered several performances showcasing his ability to score from all three levels. If he continues to develop physically, Traore has the potential to become a dynamic off-the-dribble threat who can score as well as anyone in this class.
Kam Jones | Guard | Marquette | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones is a bit of an outlier on this list as the only upperclassman, but his scoring ability has been highly impressive this year. Although he has a slender frame, his high-volume scoring has stood out. Jones excels at scoring from all three levels, both on and off the ball. His ability to get to his spots with ease looks highly translatable and has solidified his case as one of the first upperclassmen likely to be selected in the upcoming draft. While Jones projects more as a backup sparkplug at the next level, the potential for him to continue as a high-level scorer remains very much within reach.
