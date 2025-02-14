NBA Draft: Princeton's Xaivian Lee Solidifying Status as Top Ivy League Prospect
As the Princeton Tigers sit at 5-2 in conference play and hold second place in the Ivy League, junior guard Xavian Lee continues to put together well-rounded performances that have helped raise his draft value. While there are still valid questions about how his game will translate to the NBA, he is a versatile offensive initiator with intriguing upside.
Let’s take a closer look at Lee’s well-rounded play and some of his key storylines throughout the season.
Through 22 games this year, Lee has averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.5% from the field, 33.6% from three and 76.1% from the free-throw line. His numbers are very similar to his breakout sophomore season, though slight dips in efficiency across the board have raised some concerns. However, his assist percentage has improved from 24.6% to 35.2%, ranking among the best in college basketball.
Within the Ivy League, Lee ranks sixth in points per game, 11th in rebounds, second in assists per game and tenth in steals per game. He has looked like one of the top—if not the top—prospects in his conference. He has led his team in scoring 11 times this season while recording a team-high in assists 14 times.
While the competition in the Ivy League is not necessarily the toughest, Lee had two standout performances in non-conference play. The first came on Dec. 3 against Saint Joseph’s and mid-major star Rasheer Fleming, where Lee recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists. This was a career-high in rebounds and the second-most assists he has recorded this season. His other standout game was against Rutgers on Dec. 21. While most entered the game focused on Rutgers’ highly touted duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Lee stole the show, leading Princeton to an 83-82 upset victory. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals—setting a career-high in assists and tying his season-high in steals. His ability to step up in big moments has significantly boosted his draft stock and could be one of the strongest arguments for his NBA potential.
As the season progresses, Lee's consistency and leadership will be crucial for Princeton’s success and his future at the next level. If he can improve his efficiency while maintaining his impressive playmaking, he has a real chance to solidify himself as an NBA prospect. With key games still ahead, his performance down the stretch will be closely watched by scouts and fans alike.
