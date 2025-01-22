NBA Draft: Promising Playmaking Performances From Tuesday, Jan. 21
Tuesday, Jan. 21, was filled with impressive performances from some of the most intriguing prospects in the nation.
One of the standout skills from yesterday was the ability of several players to collect assists while setting the table for their teammates. Whether these playmaking displays came from younger prospects or upperclassmen, their vision and creativity were on full display, suggesting that these skills could translate to the NBA level.
Let’s dive into five of the most impressive playmaking performances from yesterday’s action and examine how these games could hold value ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft:
Chucky Hepburn | Guard | Louisville | 6-foot-2 | 190 lbs | Senior
Chucky Hepburn has had a breakout year for Louisville, and while his scoring and defense have been impressive, his playmaking for others has also shined. In yesterday’s 98-73 win over SMU, Hepburn recorded a career-high 16 assists, setting a new single-game record for a Louisville player. He also had only two turnovers, highlighting his overall decision-making and indicating that this aspect of his game could translate well to the NBA.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6-foot-9 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin has struggled since returning from injury in conference play but bounced back with a solid performance yesterday. In an 83-67 win over Colorado, Demin recorded eight assists—the most he has tallied in Big 12 play. His remarkable vision remains a strength, even as his scoring productivity and efficiency have dipped. If he continues running the offense as effectively as he did last night, his draft value could stabilize and secure him a spot in the first round.
Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue | 6-foot | 175 lbs | Junior
Braden Smith has been one of the best passers in the nation this year, ranking third in assists per game (8.9). Despite Purdue falling to Ohio State 73-70 yesterday, Smith finished with eight assists, his highest total in his past three conference games. An extremely creative passer, Smith’s ability to cut through defenses and find passing lanes quickly appears translatable to the NBA despite his smaller stature.
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | Iowa State | 6-foot-4 | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert has been a standout on one of the best teams in the nation. While his playmaking has not been consistently dominant, it has shone brightly at times. In yesterday’s 108-83 win over UCF, Gilbert tied his second-highest assist total of the season with eight. Although he is not a primary playmaker, his ability to contribute assists alongside his impressive scoring suggests room for further development. If Gilbert continues to showcase his passing skills throughout conference play, his draft stock could rise ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Elliot Cadeau | Guard | North Carolina | 6-foot-1 | 180 lbs | Sophomore
Elliot Cadeau has made impressive strides from his freshman season, with his playmaking upside particularly standing out. Despite North Carolina’s 67-66 loss to Wake Forest yesterday, Cadeau recorded a career-high 13 assists. His passing vision has been his most impressive skill and was on full display. While he has recently improved his all-around game, his passing remains the most promising aspect of his potential NBA fit. If Cadeau continues producing high assist numbers while improving his scoring efficiency, he could rise quickly on draft boards.
