NBA Draft: Prospect-Laden North Carolina, Florida Face Off at Jumpman Invitational
In one of the more polarizing games at the Jumpman Invitational, North Carolina is set to take on No. 7 Florida in a matchup highlighted by several intriguing players. While each of these prospects has made a strong case to be selected in the upcoming draft, their projected draft positions are very different. The Tar Heels bring several promising freshmen, as well as their upperclassmen leaders. On the other side, the Gators will be closely monitored due to their two highly productive senior guards, Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin.
Let’s take a look at some of the top 2025 NBA draft prospects who are set to participate in this matchup ahead of tip-off this evening.
North Carolina
Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman
Drake Powell is an athletic wing who, despite not having an overly productive season so far, has shown flashes of his long-term upside on a consistent basis. Through the first ten games of the season, he has averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. His defensive versatility and open-court scoring ability have been the standout aspects of his game this season. While his jump shooting comes from a relatively small sample, he has connected on 40% of his three-point attempts, which bodes well for his potential as a valuable three-and-D wing at the next level.
Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Ian Jackson is yet another highly touted freshman for the Tar Heels and seems to be gaining comfort as the season progresses. He has appeared in nine games and has averaged 10.5 points, two rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals on shooting splits of 45.9%/44.8%/84.2%. While he has had an up-and-down year statistically, Jackson has looked his best against tougher competition. His quick-twitch athleticism and on-ball defensive tools make him a very interesting prospect to monitor ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Seth Trimble | Guard | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Junior
Seth Trimble has been one of the top breakout prospects this year, and while he does not have great positional size, the strides he has made as a shooter look promising. Currently averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, Trimble has become a reliable upperclassman for the Tar Heels. As mentioned, his 6-foot-3 frame can raise some questions, but he plays with a high motor, which should help him continue gaining more attention from NBA teams.
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr. | Guard | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Senior
Walter Clayton Jr. has been one of the best guards in the SEC so far this season and has played a key role in helping Florida get off to a 10-0 start. He has averaged 19.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals. His biggest strength comes from his ability to generate and knock down shots for himself, but he has also made strides as a playmaker for his teammates this year. If he is able to make a more concerted defensive effort as the season progresses, he will have a chance to hear his name called in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Alijah Martin | Guard | 6’2” | 210 lbs | Senior
Alijah Martin has looked very good after transferring to Florida from Florida Atlantic, making strides as a two-way guard. He has averaged 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals to start this year and could continue to make improvements. He is a bit smaller for an off-ball guard but plays a very aggressive style on both ends. His ability to navigate into space off the ball has looked promising, and another strong performance against North Carolina could boost him into more serious draft conversations.
