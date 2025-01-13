NBA Draft: Prospect Storylines to Monitor as Rutgers Hosts UCLA
Monday, Jan. 13, brings an exciting Big Ten matchup between UCLA and Rutgers. While these teams have had very different starts to the season, this game features several intriguing storylines that will be worth following. With Rutgers sitting at 8-8, hopes for a tournament push are waning. The biggest storyline for the Scarlet Knights centers on how well Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey can bounce back after struggling in their two most recent games. For UCLA, the focus is on whether standout forward Tyler Bilodeau can finally turn his productive performances into wins.
Let’s take a closer look at the key storylines for three of the top prospects in this game ahead of their tip-off this evening.
Rutgers
Dylan Harper | Guard | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has been one of the best guards in college basketball this season, but after missing the Big Ten matchup against Indiana due to the flu, he is still working his way back into shape. In the two games since his return, he has played an average of just 21.5 minutes and scored only three points per game. While this recent stretch should not significantly impact his overall draft stock—given his strong performances before conference play—he will need to show improvement soon. With UCLA being one of the toughest teams in the conference, a strong performance from Harper would be a crucial confidence booster and a valuable addition to his draft résumé.
Ace Bailey | Wing | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is another top prospect in this year’s class. He delivered an incredible performance in the Big Ten matchup against Indiana, scoring 39 points in a loss despite Harper’s absence. However, Bailey has struggled in the two games since. He scored just nine points on 3-of-16 shooting against Wisconsin and followed that with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting against Purdue. To elevate his draft stock, Bailey needs to improve his efficiency and take on a larger leadership role while Harper works back into form. A strong showing that helps Rutgers secure a win would significantly boost his reputation, but he still has room for growth.
UCLA
Tyler Bilodeau | Forward | 6’9” | 230 lbs | Junior
Tyler Bilodeau has been a bright spot for UCLA despite the team’s struggles in their last three Big Ten games. Over this stretch, he has delivered consistent offensive performances, scoring 15 points against Nebraska, 17 against Michigan and 18 against Maryland. Facing a Rutgers team dealing with health issues and defensive challenges, this game presents an excellent opportunity for Bilodeau to highlight his scoring ability and impact on winning. While he is not currently viewed as being in the same tier as the Rutgers duo, continued growth and productivity could solidify him as a strong second-round draft prospect.
This matchup offers an exciting showcase of three standout college basketball players, each with something to prove. For Harper and Bailey, it’s about reclaiming their form and driving Rutgers toward a much-needed win, while Bilodeau aims to demonstrate that his individual success can translate into team victories. As these players take the court, scouts and fans alike will be watching closely to see who rises to the occasion. Regardless of the outcome, this game will provide valuable insights into the potential of these young athletes and their readiness for the next level.
