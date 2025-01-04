NBA Draft: Prospects to Watch in Ranked Matchups on Jan. 4.
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, brings four ranked matchups that highlight a loaded day of college basketball. Each game offers a glimpse at intriguing prospects who have helped their teams get off to strong starts and earn spots in the top 25. Whether these games are between SEC or Big 12 teams, strong performances against high-level conference opponents could shift how these prospects are viewed.
Let’s take a closer look at the most interesting prospects for each of the eight teams competing in ranked matchups today.
No. 6 Florida at No. 10 Kentucky
Florida
Walter Clayton Jr. | Guard | 6’3” | 195 lbs | Senior
Walter Clayton Jr. has been Florida’s most consistent offensive weapon during their 13-0 start. He has led the Gators in scoring in six games and in assists in eight, serving as the team’s primary initiator. His on-ball feel and creativity have shone, steadily increasing his draft value with a career-high effective field goal percentage of 57.8%. If selected in the upcoming draft, it would likely be in the second round, but he has the potential to serve as a valuable backup guard at the next level.
Kentucky
Lamont Butler | Guard | 6’2” | 208 lbs | Senior
Lamont Butler is not typically the most-discussed prospect for Kentucky, but his recent two-way play has made him hard to overlook. He currently leads the Wildcats in assists (4.1 assists per game) and steals (1.5 steals per game), showcasing his impact across the floor. Known for excelling at the "little things," Butler’s explosive 33-point performance against Louisville highlighted his promising upside. In that game, he also recorded three rebounds and six assists on outstanding shooting splits of 100%/100%/58.3%.
No. 23 Arkansas at No. 1 Tennessee
Arkansas
Boogie Fland | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland has been one of the top freshman guards this season and looks ready for SEC play. He finished non-conference play as the Razorbacks’ second-leading scorer (15.9 points per game) and leader in assists (6.2 assists per game). His lead-guard upside is promising, with a shifty, lateral explosiveness reminiscent of Darius Garland that allows him to consistently find scoring opportunities. If Fland maintains his productivity against tough SEC opponents, he could climb draft boards and secure a spot in the lottery.
Tennessee
Chaz Lanier | Guard | 6’4” | 199 lbs | Senior
Chaz Lanier has emerged as a key player for Tennessee after transferring from North Florida. He leads the Volunteers in scoring (19.6 points per game) and has been a consistent threat from all three levels. While he lacks ideal positional size for an off-ball scorer, his ability to knock down jumpers both off the dribble and on catch-and-shoot opportunities is intriguing. Having scored 17 points or more in every game against power-conference opponents, Lanier is poised to further raise his draft value as conference play progresses.
No. 25 Baylor at No. 3 Iowa State
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe has recently improved his offensive productivity and efficiency while showcasing impressive two-way upside. As one of the best athletes in this draft class, his strides in offense have propelled him back into top-five discussions. His defensive skill set appears NBA-ready, which should help him make an early impact at the professional level. If he continues to build on his impressive performance in Baylor’s Big 12 opener against Utah, Edgecombe’s stock will continue to rise.
Iowa State
Keshon Gilbert | Guard | 6’4” | 200 lbs | Senior
Keshon Gilbert has been one of college basketball’s biggest surprises this season, significantly raising his draft stock during non-conference play. After scoring 14 points in Iowa State’s Big 12 opener against Colorado, a strong showing against Baylor could reignite his ascent in the rankings. In addition to his scoring, Gilbert leads the Cyclones in assists (5.0 assists per game), enhancing his value as a secondary initiator at the next level.
No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 5 Alabama
Oklahoma
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears has emerged as one of the most surprising freshman prospects this season. He excels as an on-ball creator, both for himself and his teammates. His recent performance in an 87-86 win over Michigan, where he tallied 30 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal, showcased his ability to excel in high-stakes games. As SEC play begins, improving his three-point efficiency and reducing turnovers will be key to solidifying his position on draft boards.
Alabama
Derrion Reid | Forward | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Derrion Reid has shown flashes of two-way potential, though his production has been inconsistent. With a strong and athletic frame, he possesses tools that should translate well to the NBA. Increasing his overall productivity in conference play would significantly boost his draft stock by providing more context to his impact. This matchup offers Reid an opportunity to exploit his physical tools against Oklahoma’s guard-heavy playstyle.
