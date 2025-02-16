NBA Draft: Purdue Guard Quieting Skeptics with Play
The Purdue Boilermakers currently rank second in the Big Ten and No. 7 in the nation, thanks in no small part to the outstanding play of junior guard Braden Smith. Last season, he ranked fourth in assists per game, but playing alongside former National Player of the Year Zach Edey, it was unclear how effective he would be this year. Despite these questions, Smith has elevated his game to another level, emerging as a leading All-American candidate with a fast-rising draft value.
Let’s take a closer look at Smith’s case to defy the odds and work his way into the NBA despite being an older and undersized guard.
Leading Purdue to a 19-7 record, Smith has averaged 16 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game with promising efficiency—shooting 44.5% from the field, 38.6% from three and 84.3% from the free-throw line. He leads the Big Ten in assists and steals while also ranking 11th in points. His overall impact on a nightly basis has been undeniable, but there are still valid concerns about how well his game will translate to the NBA.
The biggest concern regarding Smith’s NBA potential is his size—he stands at just 6-feet tall. Since the 2020 NBA draft, only five players shorter than 6-foot-1 have been selected, with just one—Davion Mitchell at No. 9 in 2021—going in the first round. This history does not bode well for Smith’s chances, but his productivity and impressive playmaking ability could be enough to defy the odds. He has recorded ten or more assists in 11 games this season and leads the nation in assist percentage at a remarkable 45.2%.
Beyond his elite playmaking, Smith is also a capable scorer at all three levels against strong Big Ten defenses. He has scored 20 or more points seven times against conference opponents, including in four of his last six games. Whether generating shots from spot-up opportunities, in transition or by creating space with his shifty handle, Smith has demonstrated an exceptional on-ball feel, allowing him to manipulate defenses consistently.
While Smith faces an uphill battle due to his size, his production, efficiency and leadership for one of the nation's top teams make him a compelling NBA prospect. If he continues this level of play through the remainder of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, he could force scouts to reconsider their skepticism. Ultimately, his combination of court vision, scoring ability and competitiveness may be enough to earn him a spot at the next level.
