NBA Draft: Rasheer Fleming Continues Rise into First-Round Talks
Saint Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming has been one of the biggest surprises this season as far as NBA Draft prospects go, climbing into first-round discussions by showcasing consistency across multiple facets of his game. One of the most efficient scorers in basketball, Fleming is averaging a blistering 1.28 points per shot according to Synergy Sports, putting him in the 91st percentile overall in this category in the country.
He's scoring in multiple ways as well – he can shoot the three (39.6% on 4.4 attempts per game), attack the basket (22 dunks this season), and shoots 56.2% overall from the field. Not only that, but he has been a major impact on the defensive end as well, recording 1.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, meaning he's not just a great defender, but a playmaker on that end of the floor.
He's been fantastic on the glass, grabbing 8.8 rebounds per game this year, including 2.3 on the offensive end, leading to put-backs and second-chance opportunities. A solid vertical athlete, Fleming can be a lob threat and is very efficient as the screener in pick-and-roll sets, scoring 1.263 points per possession in such situations. This ranks 74th percentile amongst qualified players.
He's also a fantastic cutter, a high-energy athlete whose motor is obvious. He is one of the most efficient scorers in the nation when doing so, ranking in the 99th percentile at a ridiculous 1.867 points per possession. He has NBA-level skills in multiple areas, and has been very effective against high-major teams.
He scored 14 points and recorded seven rebounds against Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, another borderline-lotto prospect, and had 20 rebounds against Texas the following game. He also had back-to-back 26-point games versus College of Charleston and American University, and while neither of these are tournament teams, his consistency still stands out.
At the next level, Fleming can play the power forward spot due to his versatility on the offensive end, especially considering his ability to consistently hit from deep. While he does need to improve his free-throw shooting, as he is just 68.2% from the line, he did shoot 8-for-8 in his last game against Virginia Tech, so he is making strides in this area as well.
If he can hold serve on his shooting from distance, he can likely get himself into the top 20 in the 2025 NBA Draft when taking into account his myriad of abilities. The fact that he gets to the line 3.8 times per game is another positive indicator. If he maintains these averages and improves his percentage from the line, Fleming could be a major player in the next summer.
