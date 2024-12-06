NBA Draft: Rising Prospects Go Head-to-Head as Georgetown Takes on West Virginia
While Friday, Dec. 5 looks like a slower day of action, one game between two impressive teams—Georgetown and West Virginia—will be under the spotlight as the most interesting game of the day.
These two squads have had different starts to the year while playing varying levels of competition. The Hoyas have not faced many impressive teams up to this point, but have seen encouraging starts from two new faces in freshman big Thomas Sorber and transfer guard Malik Mack. This solid roster construction will have its hands full as they travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers' productive duo of Javon Small and Tucker Devries.
Let’s dive into each of these players and show how their hot starts to the year have helped boost their draft value.
Georgetown
Thomas Sorber | Center | 6’10” | 255 lbs | Freshman
Thomas Sorber has been one of the most productive freshmen in the nation, currently averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks through his first eight games. Sorber is effective with his back to the basket, where he can finish with impressive footwork that helps him carve out space. He also does a good job of playmaking when defenses help onto him. He has shown flashes of being able to stretch the floor to the perimeter, but increasing his volume from deep could help him make a leap up draft boards.
Malik Mack | Guard | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Sophomore
Malik Mack transferred to Georgetown following a very productive freshman year at Harvard. Through his first eight games with the Hoyas, he has averaged 13 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals. While he does not have a typical NBA frame at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs, he is a very creative player who slithers through defenses consistently. Whether or not he is able to increase his value enough to leave after this season, developing his frame and adding strength should eventually provide an opportunity for him to showcase his scoring ability at the next level.
West Virginia
Javon Small | Guard | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Senior
Javon Small has broken out with his third team in four years, despite being a productive player in each of his previous two seasons. Through his first seven games this year, Small has averaged 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals on shooting splits of 44.1%/41.3%/84.2%. He is a very quick and explosive guard who can score from all over the floor while also being a high-level on-ball defender. His play at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis shined as he averaged 23.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in three games against top-tier opponents.
Tucker Devries | Wing | 6’7” | 220 lbs | Senior
Tucker Devries is a very versatile player and has recently been one of the biggest risers in the 2025 NBA Draft. He is currently averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 blocks on impressive shooting splits of 40%/46.9%/80.8%. Devries can hit shots from all over the floor and consistently shows up in the biggest moments for the Mountaineers. He has good positional size and combines his scoring ability with two-way versatility and aggression. While he may not have great athleticism, his reliance on strength and physicality helps him create advantages for himself.
