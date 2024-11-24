NBA Draft: Saint Joseph's Rasheer Fleming Has Shown Impressive Versatility Against Three Power Five Opponents
Nearly every year, we see prospects from mid-major programs taken earlier than expected due to their versatile playstyles. Last season, DaRon Holmes II and Dillon Jones were selected in the first round while attending smaller programs, and Saint Joseph’s standout junior Rasheer Fleming has positioned himself to potentially be the next in line. While it is typically easier to project players from top programs around the country, Fleming’s wide variety of skills have stood out, regardless of his level of competition.
Let’s take a look at how his game could be valuable to NBA teams, highlighting his performances against Villanova, Texas Tech and Texas.
Fleming is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who consistently makes a two-way impact in a variety of ways. Through his first six games of the year, he is averaging 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. He seems to always be in the right place on both ends of the floor to make an impact and aggressively hunts opportunities. His shooting splits of 56.1/40.9/66.7 do an excellent job of showcasing his ability to score from all three levels on a consistent basis. This type of impact against lower-level teams is promising, but showing up the way he has in his three matchups with Power Five teams is where he has really made noise.
His first game of the season against a Power Five team came in an 83-76 victory over Villanova, and he did not disappoint. He finished the game with 19 points, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks, shooting 7-of-9 from the field, with both of his misses coming from deep, where he shot 1-of-3. Fleming did a great job of using his impressive athleticism and length to attack the rim both on and off the ball, depending on the looks presented to him. Despite only connecting on one of his three-point attempts, his shooting mechanics looked clean on all of his shots. Defensively, he flew all over the court, showing great timing while challenging at the rim.
His next notable performance came against Texas Tech, where Saint Joseph's secured yet another upset victory, 78-77. Fleming finished with a solid stat line of 14 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. This game highlighted his ability to hit jumpers, as he shot 5-of-6 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep. He is at his best when taking catch-and-shoot opportunities, quickly getting into a rhythm and appearing unbothered by late contests.
His most recent performance, in a 67-58 loss to Texas, may have been his most impressive as a prospect. He finished with 16 points, 20 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. His mobility was on full display as he regularly cut through crowds to track down opponents and battle for missed shots on the glass. He was unstoppable on both ends, using his athleticism to impact possessions constantly. While his versatile scoring ability stood out, it was his defensive versatility that truly impressed. Fleming has exceptional instincts on defense, moving his feet well enough to stay in front of ball handlers and using his elite explosiveness to elevate and track down shots, recording multiple blocks.
