NBA Draft: San Diego State's Miles Byrd Emerging as Valuable Two-Way Prospect
As San Diego State has gotten off to a 9-3 start and 2-1 in conference play, the sophomore emergence of Miles Byrd has been hard to ignore. A well-rounded guard with good positional size, Byrd’s two-way upside continues to attract attention as the season progresses. While he still has some work to do to generate first-round buzz, his body of work thus far has propelled him up draft boards significantly.
Let’s dive deeper into Byrd’s performance this season, focusing on the strongest aspects of his game and his recent outing in a Mountain West showdown against Boise State.
Through his first 11 games of the year, Byrd has averaged 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and one block per game, showcasing solid shooting splits of 42.9% from the field, 40% from three and 84.6% from the free-throw line. While he has rarely served as the primary initiator, he excels at taking care of the ball and making smart decisions, limiting his turnovers to 1.5 per game and only reaching a season-high of three turnovers in three games. Regarding his potential at the NBA level, three standout qualities emerge: his defensive upside, his knack for finding efficient shots and his potential as a secondary initiator.
Starting with his defensive upside, Byrd possesses impressive positional size at 6-foot-7 and 190-pounds while moving with the fluidity of a guard. His solid length and physical tools allow him to disrupt opponents both on the perimeter and at the rim. Byrd has recorded at least one steal in nine of his 11 games, including multiple steals in four outings. This level of anticipation and reactivity is a promising foundation for further development into an even more impactful defender.
Offensively, Byrd is a three-level scoring threat who excels at creating high-quality looks. Whether finishing at the rim, pulling up for jumpers or knocking down catch-and-shoot threes, he rarely forces shots, even when operating as a primary scoring option. In games where he has scored 16 points or more, he has shot a combined 30-of-58, an efficient 51.7%. His game film consistently highlights this skill and suggests even greater potential for growth in his scoring ability.
Another key strength is Byrd’s ability to serve as a secondary playmaker. He demonstrates strong passing vision and regularly creates opportunities off the dribble, reflecting a high offensive IQ. While his assist numbers are modest, he has done an excellent job protecting the ball, posting a negative assist-to-turnover ratio in only two games this season. This balance suggests he could grow into a more reliable on-ball threat in the future.
Byrd is coming off one of his best performances of the season, contributing career-high 22 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 76-68 victory over Boise State. He shot an impressive 53.3% from the field and 50% from three, showcasing his ability to make a well-rounded impact. This game exemplifies his growing importance to the Aztecs as they continue conference play.
As the season progresses, Miles Byrd has the opportunity to solidify his status as one of the Mountain West's premier players. His blend of defensive tenacity, efficient scoring and playmaking ability positions him as a pivotal piece for San Diego State’s success this year. With continued development, Byrd could emerge as a serious NBA prospect, drawing even greater attention from scouts.
