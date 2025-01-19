NBA Draft: SEC Freshmen Shine in Conference Games on Saturday, Jan. 18
In yesterday’s loaded slate of conference showdowns, several freshmen in the SEC stood out with strong performances. Being a first-year player in a power conference is not always easy, but these four players shined regardless of how highly they have been viewed ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Let’s break down these four freshmen’s performances from Saturday, Jan. 18, and discuss which aspects of their games stood out.
Tahaad Pettiford | Guard | Auburn | 6’1” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Tahaad Pettiford has been an electric guard for Auburn this season and scored a new career-high in a 70-68 win over Georgia. He finished with 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, boasting impressive shooting splits of 53.8%/71.4%/62.5%. He got red-hot from deep, connecting on 5-of-7 attempts from three, and navigated screens effectively both on and off the ball. He also delivered a few impressive passes when the defense began to blitz him. Pettiford has been an efficient scorer so far this year, and continuing this level of play as the season progresses could significantly raise his draft stock.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell secured his fourth double-double of the season despite Georgia’s 70-68 loss to Auburn. He finished the game with 16 points, ten rebounds, one assist and one block on shooting splits of 46.2%/50%/50%. As always, his two-way motor ran high, but his shooting performance from deep was especially impressive. He forced bigs to defend him on the perimeter and exploited these matchups with a quick first step and smart footwork. Newell has looked solid in SEC play, but continuing to increase his rebounding numbers would be highly beneficial.
Labaron Philon | Guard | Alabama | 6’4” | 177 lbs | Freshman
Labaron Philon bounced back from three consecutive single-digit scoring games with a strong showing as Alabama defeated Kentucky 102-97. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal on shooting splits of 40%/60%/100%. His spot-up shooting was impressive, but he also demonstrated great control when attacking off the dribble. Philon is a versatile player who can impact winning in many ways, which was evident yesterday. Even when he isn’t putting up big numbers, his two-way instincts stand out.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears played a key role in helping Oklahoma secure their first-ever SEC win with an 82-62 victory over South Carolina. He finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 41.7% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line. Although his long-range shooting was cold, he impressed as a crafty driver and excelled in both transition and half-court settings. In addition to scoring, Fears recorded career highs in rebounds (9) and assists (8). This near triple-double showcased his versatility, and he limited his turnovers to a season-low in conference play.
