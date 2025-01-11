NBA Draft: SEC Upperclassmen Emerging as First Round Candidates
With the SEC clearly emerging as the strongest conference in college basketball, it is safe to assume that many of its top teams offer intriguing draft prospects. While younger players have drawn the most attention due to their long-term potential, the impressive batch of upperclassmen prospects should not be overlooked. Some players in this group have already made pushes toward an All-American team, while others bring skill sets that could seamlessly fit into roles at the next level.
Let’s take a closer look at five of the most promising upperclassmen prospects in the SEC and how their games could be valuable to NBA teams.
Johni Broome | Forward | Auburn | 6-foot-10 | 240 lbs | Senior
Johni Broome has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, showcasing flashes of what he could become at the NBA level. Through his first 15 games, he has averaged 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.7 blocks on solid shooting splits of 56.2%/29.3%/62.7%. Broome is very versatile on both ends of the floor and has shown promise in developing his outside shot, which would significantly boost his value. Whether serving as a starter or coming off the bench in the NBA, his impact seems undeniable. He has made a strong case to be one of the first seniors selected in the draft.
Adou Thiero | Wing | Arkansas | 6-foot-8 | 220 lbs | Junior
Adou Thiero has broken out for the Razorbacks this season, using his size and athleticism to make an impact on both ends of the floor. He is currently averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, two steals and 0.9 blocks with shooting splits of 60.8%/24%/66.3%. While his outside shooting remains a concern, his interior scoring looks legitimate as he aggressively attacks the rim both in the half-court and in transition. His defense appears highly translatable, and teams should value his versatility in the 2025 NBA draft.
Chaz Lanier | Guard | Tennessee | 6-foot-4 | 199 lbs | Junior
Chaz Lanier has emerged as one of the best off-ball guards in the country, making him a coveted prospect due to his versatile scoring ability. Lanier has averaged 19.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals on impressive shooting splits of 43.6%/44.2%/75.6%. He can score from all areas of the floor with excellent touch and has decent explosiveness to finish above interior defenders. As the season progresses, improving his processing speed and making a greater defensive impact could help him climb into the first round as a shooter with untapped potential.
Mark Sears | Guard | Alabama | 6-foot-1 | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears has been a well-known name in college basketball for quite some time. While slightly undersized, his feel for running an offense should translate well to the NBA. He has averaged 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals on shooting splits of 41.6%/35.2%/81.3%. Sears is adept at getting to his spots off the dribble and is one of the better pick-and-roll navigators, whether scoring himself or creating for others. His ability to control the tempo of games should make him a valuable backup point guard early in his career.
Koby Brea | Wing | Kentucky | 6-foot-7 | 215 lbs | Senior
Koby Brea has established himself as one of the best shooters in this year’s draft. While not as productive as some other players on this list, his clear fit as a shooter will make him highly sought after by most teams. He is currently averaging 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists with outstanding shooting splits of 50%/49.5%/87.5%. His off-ball movement, screen navigation and shooting mechanics appear highly translatable to the NBA. Although he is primarily known for his shooting, his positional size suggests potential for defensive improvement. His elite outside shooting should provide him time to develop other areas of his game at the next level.
