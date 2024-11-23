NBA Draft: Several Freshmen Making Noise as Versatile Defenders
With the freshman class finding its footing in college play, we have started to see some players who were touted as versatile defenders putting their effectiveness to use. Whether these are forwards who cover space with ease or guards who can disrupt in a variety of ways, the defensive hype they brought to college has shown up in their play so far. Here are a few freshmen who have excelled in this aspect over the first couple of weeks in collegiate play:
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6'9" | 205 lbs
Cooper Flagg is one of the most highly touted freshmen in quite some time, and a major factor in this is his impressive defensive ability. He moves extremely well along the perimeter but is also one of the best rim protectors in this freshman class. Flagg currently leads the loaded Duke roster in all five major statistical categories, including steals (two per game) and blocks (1.8 per game). This level of versatility appears very translatable to the next level, and it seems to be valued as such, with him being No. 1 on nearly all draft boards.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6'5" | 180 lbs
VJ Edgecombe is an eye-catching athletic specimen who has flown all over the court defensively at Baylor. While his offensive game has started off slowly, his impact on defense has been significant, as he currently averages 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. It's easy to see how his defensive instincts lead to steals, but his ability to elevate and meet opponents at the rim at 6-foot-5 has been extremely promising. He is currently projected as a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft, so these physical tools and mature instincts have clearly stood out to most.
Carter Bryant | Forward | Arizona | 6'8" | 220 lbs
Carter Bryant’s defensive stats haven’t jumped off the page in the same way as those of the players mentioned previously, but his mobility and natural instincts are hard to miss when watching him play. He is a physical defender on the interior but can get out of position at times, leading to unnecessary fouls. His impressive potential stands out most when he serves as a help defender, consistently wreaking havoc in passing lanes. He has averaged 1.7 steals through Arizona’s first three games, but expect these numbers to become more evident as his role increases.
Jayden Quaintance | Center | Arizona State | 6'9" | 235 lbs
Jayden Quaintance has been one of the best shot blockers in all of college basketball this season, but he has also shown impressive instincts by keeping his hands active to collect steals. Through his first six games, he has averaged 3.5 blocks and one steal per game. His blocks lead the Sun Devils, and his steals rank second-highest on the team. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but his ability to make such a significant defensive impact should give him enough time to develop his all-around game. Regardless of whether or not he enters this upcoming draft, Quaintance has shown ridiculous long-term potential that an improved offensive game could easily propel into the first round.
