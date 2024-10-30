NBA Draft: Six Freshmen Who Have Lived up to the Hype in Exhibition Games
With exhibition matchups well underway, several incoming freshmen have stood out with their play. These preseason games do not always paint a clear picture of what the season has in store, but these early flashes have been extremely promising for long-term potential. Whether these players have stood out due to statistical explosiveness, defensive versatility or a number of other play styles, they have drawn attention before their seasons kick off over the next few weeks. This article will highlight six of the most impressive freshmen who have showcased their upsides this preseason by making their impact felt during exhibition games.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs
Cooper Flagg is widely considered the No. 1 prospect in the upcoming draft class and seems to have lived up to the hype in his exhibition showings. He has a great frame and elite athleticism that stands out on both ends of the floor. Flagg’s exhibition debut against Lincoln caught eyes as he finished with 22 points, two rebounds, six assists and four blocks. He has looked dominant throughout the preseason and could be extremely effective during his freshman year. Duke’s roster is loaded with talent, and Flagg’s massive two-way impact should consistently be felt as he continues working to solidify himself as an elite draft prospect.
Kon Knueppel | Wing | Duke | 6’7” | 217 lbs
Kon Knueppel has emerged as one of the most game-ready scorers in this freshman class. Averaging 18 points per game in his two exhibition games, Knueppel has shot the ball with confidence and consistency while making quick reads all over the offensive end. He is still improving as a defender but seems to work well within Duke’s defensive system to avoid being a liability. Knueppel’s athleticism does not jump out, but he has shown flashes of solid body control and enough explosiveness to make plays and tough finishes when needed. His rapidly growing draft stock has quickly propelled him up draft boards ahead of the season and seems to have laid a solid foundation as he enters regular-season play.
Boogie Fland | Guard | Arkansas | 6’2” | 175 lbs
Boogie Fland produced one of the most exciting exhibition debuts of any freshman in Arkansas’ 85-69 upset over No. 1 Kansas. He finished this debut with 22 points, five assists and six steals. Fland has been seen as a spark plug scorer and playmaker but looks much more well-rounded than anticipated in his first taste of action. While he is a bit undersized at 6-foot-2 and 175 lbs, his quick-twitch athleticism and feel for the game have looked translatable to the NBA. Arkansas has good depth at the guard position, so just how much he will be used during the season is still somewhat in question, but this debut has surely raised confidence for Coach Calipari before they begin playing games of consequence.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs
Asa Newell was able to showcase what makes him one of the more promising interior players in the 2025 NBA Draft. In his exhibition debut against Charlotte, Newell added 20 points and five rebounds while demonstrating defensive mobility and a very impressive motor. He has not shown flashes of his jump-shooting upside yet, but the rest of his game seems like a perfect fit in the modern NBA. While Newell is still working on rounding out his offensive game, his ability to serve as a play finisher early on for Georgia looks very promising. He does not seem to be surrounded by as much talent as several of these other top-end freshmen, which could offer more of an opportunity to showcase his game. Regardless of how he is used on the offensive end, his defensive impact looks undeniable and should bode well for Newell ahead of the upcoming draft.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6’10” | 200 lbs
Ace Bailey exploded for 25 points in Rutgers’ exhibition debut against St. John’s. His blend of size and on-ball skill is tantalizing for his long-term potential. The shot selection is not always the cleanest, but his ability to create space and hit jumpers is undeniably impressive. This play style may lead to an up-and-down freshman season, but the flashes of a potential top offensive option have made, and will continue to make, Bailey a name to know in the 2025 draft. His athleticism also looks like it will translate well as he gains confidence attacking the rim. He has a blend of size and skill that most NBA teams would love to add, but in a draft class as strong as this, only time will tell if he can hold onto a top-three spot in this year’s draft.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6’6” | 215 lbs
Dylan Harper enters the year as one of the most highly touted freshmen in the nation. He has great positional size and a high level of feel for running the show. In his debut against St. John's, he added 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal. Despite only getting credit for the one assist, he showcased great vision and will surely improve his assist numbers as the season progresses. Harper is an effective scorer from all three levels and can get to his spots with ease off the dribble. He is not as imposing of an athlete as some of these other prospects, like Flagg or Bailey, but he plays a mature brand of basketball and has a good chance of being the first lead guard selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
