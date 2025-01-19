NBA Draft: Stanford's Maxime Raynaud Continues to Gain Traction With Versatile Impact
Having put together an extremely strong season up to this point, Stanford’s senior big man Maxime Raynaud continues to build a compelling case ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
The 7-foot-1 French big man has stood out as a double-double machine while consistently flashing his potential as a floor stretcher. His two-way presence has been hard to ignore as he projects as a modern NBA big man, possessing prototypical skills as both a rim protector and a rebounder. Coming off another standout performance in a 72-71 win over North Carolina, Raynaud is gaining traction and could climb significantly on most draft boards.
Let’s take a closer look at Raynaud’s strong play this season and analyze what makes him such a translatable prospect.
Through his first 18 games of the year, Raynaud has averaged 20.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field, 34.4% from three and 74.4% from the free-throw line. He has been particularly effective scoring in the paint, demonstrating good touch and solid feel with his back to the basket. Defensively, while not an elite shot blocker, he uses his length and anticipation effectively to alter and disrupt interior attempts.
In his most recent performance against North Carolina, Raynaud posted 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. While it wasn’t his most efficient shooting night, he displayed excellent footwork when attacking off the dribble and aggressively hunted his spots for high-percentage inside looks. He went 3-of-12 from three, and although 25% from deep isn’t ideal, his willingness to take a high volume of attempts shows promise for his development in this area. His four blocks marked the second-highest total of his career, offering glimpses of his long-term defensive potential.
Raynaud’s offensive versatility and rebounding aggressiveness are among his most translatable NBA qualities. He currently ranks ninth in the nation in scoring (20.8) and fourth in rebounding (11.6). His ability to attack off the dribble to generate cleaner interior looks highlights his upside as a multifaceted scorer who can exploit defenses in various ways. His rebounding prowess, anchored by his strong interior positioning and ability to elevate for boards, suggests he can make an immediate impact in this area at the next level.
As the season progresses, Raynaud’s combination of size, skill and versatility continues to solidify his draft stock. With his ability to stretch the floor, contribute on both ends of the court and consistently produce at an elite level, he has all the tools to be a valuable asset in today’s NBA. If he maintains his upward trajectory, Maxime Raynaud could emerge as one of the more intriguing big-man prospects in the 2025 draft class.
