NBA Draft: Temple's Jamal Mashburn Jr. Has Showcased Promising Offensive Talent
Having transferred to Temple for his final year of eligibility, senior guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. has not only emerged as one of the best scorers in the nation but has also sparked an intriguing conversation around his draft value. The 6-foot-2 tone-setter has scored efficiently from all three levels, and while his game may not seamlessly translate to the NBA, the skills that do stand out will undoubtedly hold value.
Let’s take a closer look at Mashburn Jr.’s stellar play throughout the season so far, focusing on his most recent performance against Memphis.
Through his first 17 games of the year, while helping Temple to an 11-6 record, Mashburn Jr. has averaged 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 42.1% from the field, 42.5% from three and 77.8% from the free throw line. He has been a shifty ball handler, playing with great control after getting into the lane, which helps him finish effectively in traffic. Whether he’s completing layups or stopping short for runners and floaters, his soft touch on the interior consistently neutralizes rim protectors. Additionally, his strong shooting mechanics allow him to quickly and efficiently get set for spot-up threes.
The biggest area of his game that needs improvement is his defensive effectiveness. Being a somewhat smaller guard naturally raises concerns about NBA translatability, and Mashburn Jr. is no exception. While he has recorded one steal in each of his first four conference games, he is limited in terms of the positions he can guard. However, he displays aggressiveness and a high motor that demonstrate his willingness to compete. Defense remains his biggest weakness in terms of draft value, but his scoring ability has been his strongest attribute by far.
Mashburn Jr. has scored 20 points or more in 12 games so far this year while getting off to a hot start in conference play. Through his first four games of American Athletic Conference play, he has averaged 22.8 points while leading the Owls to a 3-1 record. One of the most consistent aspects of his scoring during this stretch has been his ability to draw fouls while attacking the rim. This was especially evident in his most recent outing against Memphis.
In the 88-81 win over the Tigers, Mashburn Jr. contributed 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal. While his overall efficiency dipped—shooting 4-of-16 from the field and 2-of-8 from three—he connected on a career-high 11-of-12 from the free throw line. This performance highlighted his ability to control the game by putting defenders in uncomfortable positions. If he continues this aggressive playstyle while improving his shooting consistency, it could significantly boost his productivity as the season progresses and enhance his value leading into the 2025 NBA draft.
With his scoring prowess and tenacity, Jamal Mashburn Jr. has established himself as a key player for Temple and an intriguing NBA prospect. While there are areas of his game that need refinement, particularly on the defensive end, his offensive skill set makes him a standout talent. As the season unfolds, Mashburn Jr. has a prime opportunity to further cement his case as a legitimate draft prospect, potentially positioning himself as a promising offensive project in the NBA.
