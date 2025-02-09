NBA Draft: Tennessee Seniors Steal Show in Win Over Oklahoma
In a 70-52 win over Oklahoma yesterday, Tennessee’s upperclassmen delivered several strong performances. From Chaz Lanier’s impressive shooting to Zakai Zeigler’s pesky defense, the No. 4 Volunteers showcased why they are one of the strongest teams in the nation. As a team, their connected defense and nonstop communication stood out, but the individual performances stole the show in terms of NBA potential.
Let’s break down three of the most intriguing performances from Tennessee prospects in yesterday’s road win over the Sooners.
Chaz Lanier | Wing | 6’4” | 199 lbs | Senior
Chaz Lanier led the Volunteers in scoring with 21 points, and while he only shot 30% from deep, his shooting mechanics looked very promising. His form was consistent on pull-ups from the midrange as well as on catch-and-shoot looks from three. Lanier was also effective when attacking the rim, showcasing great body control to finish through contact. Well-rounded offensive outings like this have lifted him up draft boards throughout the year, and he has a chance to keep improving his value.
Igor Milicic Jr. | Forward | 6’10” | 225 lbs | Senior
Igor Milicic Jr. did not have the most statistically impressive performance, but his defensive feel and all-around impact were undeniable. He has great size at 6-foot-10 and uses his combination of skill and strength to make an impact all over the floor. His shooting form was quick and clean, which offers hope that this aspect of his game will continue improving. Milicic Jr. also displayed good on-ball creativity with a solid handle and surprisingly strong passing vision. His athleticism also seems to be undervalued, as he looked promising both laterally and vertically.
Zakai Zeigler | Guard | 5’9” | 171 lbs | Senior
Zakai Zeigler has clear limitations due to his 5-foot-9 frame, but his ability to impact games on both ends of the floor shined against Oklahoma. He scored 17 points while also adding a game-high nine assists and four steals. He was dangerous from deep off the dribble and on spot-up looks. He has a very shifty handle and did a great job of gathering on both feet in the lane before quickly finding open teammates. His lack of size does show up when defending off-ball at times, but his quickness and reactivity on-ball provide a clear picture of how impactful he can be as a primary defender.
