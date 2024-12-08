NBA Draft: Battle of Texas Teams Features Several Noteworthy Prospects
On Sunday, No. 22 Texas A&M heads to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on 7-1 Texas Tech in a high-powered in-state rivalry. While these teams have not played each other since 2012, the all-time series has been closely contested, with the Red Raiders holding a narrow lead of 62-61 over the Aggies.
This game is set to feature several intriguing draft prospects, each of whom has had an impressive start to the season and enters this game with a lot left to prove. The top prospects for Texas Tech are the stat-stuffing duo of JT Toppin and Darrion Williams, while Texas A&M brings one of the top guards in the SEC, Wade Taylor IV.
Ahead of this matchup, let's take a look at these three players and how their solid starts to the year have made them intriguing names to know ahead of the 2025 NBA draft.
Texas Tech
JT Toppin | Forward | 6’9” | 225 lbs | Sophomore
JT Toppin is the biggest name in terms of draft projection in this matchup, thanks to his fluid athleticism and defensive prowess. He is currently listed as day-to-day after not playing in their last game against DePaul. Despite his availability being uncertain, his play to start this season has been excellent. He leads the Red Raiders in points, rebounds and blocks, with eye-catching averages of 18.6 points, 11 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks. As mentioned, Toppin is an impressive athlete both vertically and laterally and is one of the top rim protectors in the Big 12. One of the biggest questions surrounding his game, and one worth monitoring ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, is his three-point shooting. Increasing both his volume and efficiency in this area could significantly elevate his ceiling at the next level.
Darrion Williams | Forward | 6’6” | 225 lbs | Junior
Darrion Williams has been a very productive and versatile forward so far this season, and he looks like a translatable prospect as both a three and a four in the NBA. Through his first eight games, he has averaged 17.1 points, six rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals. Much like Toppin, his outside shooting is a glaring swing skill that could drastically affect how he is viewed by NBA scouts. Focusing on his strengths, Williams is a switchable defender, primarily due to his length, strength and athleticism, which help him cover a number of positions. He also uses these tools to attack the rim and finish with excellent body control and touch. Additionally, Williams has shown solid passing vision, which for a player in his role can be very valuable at the next level.
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV | Guard | 6’0” | 180 lbs | Senior
Wade Taylor IV has had somewhat of a slow start to the year but has still led the Aggies with impressive season averages of 15.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.8 steals. He is an extremely quick and shifty lead guard who can score from all three levels, but his draft projection has occasionally taken a hit due to forcing tough three-pointers and committing too many turnovers. Despite these concerns and his lack of size, Taylor showcases his promise as a spark-plug scorer who can run the offense down the line. He is also a very physical defender who does not hesitate to do the dirty work whenever opportunities arise. His game is not quite as translatable as those of the two Texas Tech prospects, but he could find a way to sneak into the later part of the second round or even sign with a team if he goes undrafted.
