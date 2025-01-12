NBA Draft: Texas Tech and BYU Each Add Third Draft Prospects to Promising Duos
While BYU and Texas Tech have primarily been monitored for each team's two standout prospects, both teams have seen a third player emerge as a serious contender for selection in the upcoming NBA draft.
BYU boasts a strong duo of talented freshmen in Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings, but leading scorer Richie Saunders has quietly established himself as an intriguing prospect by expanding his offensive game with explosive performances.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech's forward duo of JT Toppin and Darrion Williams has been on draft radars since the start of the season, yet Chance McMillian has managed to fly under the radar despite being one of the most efficient volume scorers in the nation.
While neither Saunders nor McMillian may have as high of an upside as their teammates, both bring promising tools that should be attracting attention from NBA teams. Let’s take a closer look at Saunders and McMillian and break down why they deserve to be monitored more closely, even as they are overshadowed by their teammates.
Richie Saunders | Wing | BYU | 6’5” | 200 lbs | Junior
Richie Saunders has broken out this season for the Cougars. Despite the team’s 1-3 start in Big 12 play, Saunders has recorded two eye-catching scoring performances. His first came in the conference-opening 76-56 win over Arizona State, where he poured in a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 6-of-11 from deep and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. Beyond his scoring, he added six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. After back-to-back single-digit scoring nights, Saunders bounced back in BYU’s most recent game against TCU, despite a 71-67 loss. In that game, he recorded 26 points and six rebounds, shooting 9-of-13 from the field, 5-of-7 from three and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Although Saunders may not project as an extremely versatile NBA player, his shooting ability is impactful. This season, Saunders has connected on 71-of-137 field goal attempts (51.8%) and 30-of-70 three-pointers (42.9%). His shooting appears highly translatable, as he moves effectively off the ball, gets set quickly and displays smooth mechanics to knock down shots over late contests. Continuing to showcase this skill should enable him to carve out a role as a shooter at the next level.
Chance McMillian | Guard | Texas Tech | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Senior
Chance McMillian has been a consistent scorer for the Red Raiders throughout the season and hasn’t slowed down in Big 12 play. He has scored in double digits in eight consecutive games, delivering two standout performances in his most recent outings. On Saturday, Jan. 4, he scored 16 points in a 72-67 win over BYU, shooting 5-of-9 from the field, 2-of-6 from three and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. He followed this up with an 18-point performance in an 85-84 overtime loss to Iowa State. While his shooting percentages in this game dipped slightly below his season averages, his splits of 54.5%/33.3%/83.3% were still impressive. McMillian also contributed eight rebounds in both games, showcasing the activity level he brings every night.
At this point in the season, McMillian boasts shooting percentages of 57.7% from the field, 49.3% from three and 89.7% from the free-throw line. His efficiency is remarkable, especially considering he averages 15.7 points while serving as the team’s third offensive option. His ability to thrive in a secondary role suggests he could adapt seamlessly to a smaller role at the NBA level. McMillian has no issue doing the dirty work and stepping up offensively when needed. Whether or not he hears his name called on draft night, he appears to be an excellent two-way candidate for NBA teams to monitor.
