NBA Draft: Texas Tech's JT Toppin Continues Boosting Value
In No. 12 Texas Tech’s 111-106 double-overtime win over Arizona State, JT Toppin exploded for the most productive game of his young career. He scored the most points by a Big 12 player this year (41) while also matching the second-most rebounds of his career (15). While his high-powered scoring clearly stole the show, his all-around impact on both ends of the floor continued to strengthen his case as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Toppin’s intriguing sophomore season and break down the areas of his game that seem most translatable:
JT Toppin transferred to Texas Tech after a productive freshman season at New Mexico. This new opportunity in the Big 12 has significantly boosted his draft value, as he is now surrounded by stronger teammates, allowing him to impact games more consistently against tougher competition. Through 20 games this season, he has averaged 16.5 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.3% from the field, 30.4% from three and 68.8% from the free-throw line. He has been at his best as a play-finisher around the rim, excelling off dump-off passes and offensive rebounds.
While he will need to continue improving his shooting efficiency from deep and the free-throw line, his increased volume suggests that his confidence remains high. He rarely attempts jump shots off the dribble, but developing consistency on spot-up shots would help him become a more reliable floor-spacer. If defenders begin to respect his outside shot, it would open up driving lanes where he could fully utilize his fluid athleticism and long strides.
Toppin projects as a forward at the NBA level. While he is still a bit too slim and slightly undersized for a center role, his effectiveness on the boards and as a rim protector is promising. In today’s NBA, he has the potential to be a high-impact two-way force around the rim. However, expanding his skill set—particularly by improving his physical strength and developing as a connective playmaker—would further increase his value. His negative assist-to-turnover ratio in each of his first two seasons remains a concern, but the jump in assist percentage from 4% to 8.3% is an encouraging sign.
As Toppin continues his impressive sophomore campaign, NBA scouts will be watching closely to see how he refines his game. If he can sharpen his shooting, improve his playmaking and add strength to his frame, he has a strong chance to hear his name called in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. His rapid development makes him one of the most intriguing second-year prospects to follow in the Big 12.
