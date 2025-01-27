NBA Draft: Texas' Tre Johnson Erupts, Showcases Versatility Against Texas A&M
As Texas pulled off a stunning 22-point comeback victory over No. 13 Texas A&M, Tre Johnson delivered one of his most impressive performances to date. He erupted in the second half, scoring 24 of his 30 points to fuel the Longhorns’ miraculous rally to a 70-69 win. While his scoring undoubtedly stood out, Johnson also showcased other evolving aspects of his game, including his versatile defense and improved passing vision.
Let’s take a closer look at how this performance translates to the next level and how the flashes he exhibited hint at continued growth in his game.
Johnson has been one of the top-scoring freshmen in this year’s draft class, and yesterday’s game was a testament to his talent. He contributed across the court, finishing with a career-high 30 points, one rebound, four assists, one steal and two blocks. His shooting splits were equally impressive, going 8-of-18 from the field, 4-of-10 from three and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Johnson looked sharp relocating off the ball to create open catch-and-shoot opportunities, a skill that should make his NBA transition smoother. While his ability to create and make pull-up jumpers has been promising all season, his efficiency in capitalizing on open looks was a highlight of this game.
Defensively, Johnson's performance stood out against Texas A&M. He played with more physicality than usual, recovering aggressively when beaten off the dribble and challenging shots effectively. While he may not project as a primary stopper at the NBA level, his ability to consistently compete on defense will only enhance his value to teams.
Johnson also tied his career-high in assists for the fifth time this season, finishing with four. Playmaking has been a question mark in his game, but he showed noticeable improvement late in his high school career and continues to progress in this area. While he may not project as a primary initiator at the next level, his developing processing speed and vision as a connective playmaker could expand his offensive versatility as he matures.
Tre Johnson’s performance against Texas A&M was more than just a showcase of his scoring prowess; it was a demonstration of his potential to grow into a well-rounded contributor at the professional level. With his scoring, defensive effort and evolving playmaking, Johnson continues to solidify his status as one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s draft class. As he refines these elements of his game, his ceiling remains as high as his drive to succeed.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.