NBA Draft: Potential Landing Spots for Texas' Tre Johnson in the 2025 NBA Draft
Texas’ star freshman, Tre Johnson, has been one of the most impressive prospects this year. Depending on where he lands in the NBA, he could have one of the highest ceilings in his class. He is currently projected by most to be a top-ten pick in the upcoming NBA draft, with several teams standing out as promising landing spots.
Let’s take a closer look at three lottery teams that could be the best fit for Johnson.
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic currently rank last in the NBA in points per game and three-pointers made per game while ranking second in fewest points allowed. With their current roster construction, defense is clearly their strongest asset, but the offensive core of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner could undoubtedly use more support. Both players thrive when they have space to operate, so adding Johnson’s shooting threat could theoretically create more room for them. He would also provide another shot-creator capable of generating his own looks when at least one of Banchero or Wagner is off the court. The Magic currently have the 11th-best lottery odds, but their 3-7 record over their last ten games suggests they could improve their positioning.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors rank tenth-worst in the NBA in points per game, with only RJ Barrett averaging over 20 points per contest. While Scottie Barnes remains the key player in their rebuild, taking a swing on a prospect with star potential will eventually be necessary. Johnson may not have the highest upside in this draft class, but if the Raptors land at the projected fifth pick or lower, he could be their best option. His perimeter game would complement players like Barrett and Gradey Dick well. As a bonus, Johnson has made substantial strides as a playmaker in his senior year of high school while also showing promising flashes at Texas—an area that could continue to develop within a team that already ranks seventh in assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be entering the next phase of their rebuild after trading key rotation pieces. While they still have their two leading scorers in Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson, it seems like everyone could be available this offseason. The Nets rank in the bottom two of the NBA in points per game and field goals made, so adding an offensive-minded scoring threat may be their priority. Currently holding the sixth-best lottery odds, they could focus the remainder of the season on improving their chances of landing a top-three pick. Selecting Johnson would give him the freedom to develop his game in a low-pressure environment—an approach that may not always be pretty but could pay off in the long run.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.