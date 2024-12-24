NBA Draft: The Two Differing Paths of North Carolina's Interesting Freshmen
The North Carolina Tar Heels have had an up-and-down season so far, and the play they have gotten from their two high-level freshmen has been similar. With Ian Jackson and Drake Powell both starting the season a little slowly, their play as of late has looked drastically different. Both of these players have showcased very intriguing long-term upsides, but Jackson has been able to stand out with more consistent production. Despite gaining more comfort in this system, Powell’s physical tools, defensive upside and promising shooting should not be ignored.
Let’s take another look at the play of Jackson and Powell as of late while discussing how the flashes they have shown are sure to have drawn interest from NBA teams which should continue raising their value of the upcoming draft.
Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Ian Jackson entered this season as an electric guard with seemingly limitless potential due to his creativity as a driver and quick-burst athleticism. Through the Tar Heels' first 11 games of the year, Jackson has averaged 12 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 49% from the field, 42.5% from three and 77.8% on free throws. In his five games so far in Dec., he has increased his three-point volume while also adding a few big scoring performances, including 23 points in a blowout loss to Alabama and 24 points in their most recent victory over UCLA.
He has looked best when initiating the offense with the ball in his hands. Whether these opportunities come in transition or in half-court sets, Jackson has gotten much better at letting the floor develop while remaining in attack mode. If he can continue making shots at this increased volume, his offensive game could propel him up draft boards and solidify a selection in the first round.
Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman
Drake Powell has shown impressive flashes this season, but he has not been as productive as most expected. He has averaged 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. While his shooting has been based on relatively small sample sizes, his splits of 48%/39.1%/71.4% have been impressive. The most intriguing aspect of his game so far has been his versatile defensive play, which should translate well to the NBA level. His offensive game is still developing, but as mentioned, his promising efficiency on limited volume can be seen as an indication of a strong base for his long-term potential.
Despite not attempting more than five shots in a game since Nov., Powell seems to have found a comfortable role and has made smart decisions all over the floor. His motor has been a constant factor, helping him showcase his solid frame and athleticism consistently. The defensive side of his game has looked more promising in nearly every outing, and if he is able to continue this while making small steps offensively, his upside could become clearer and raise his value as the 2025 NBA draft approaches.
