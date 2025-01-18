NBA Draft: Three Senior Guards to Monitor Jan. 18
In a day packed with intriguing college basketball matchups, several impressive upperclassmen guards stand out as draft prospects to monitor. While many names at the top of most projections, like Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell and Tre Johnson, steal the show, becoming familiar with some of the most impressive older players will be important, as they hold value from the late first round into the second. The three players we will highlight each have unique games and are projected to fit different roles in the NBA.
Let’s take a closer look at three of the most polarizing senior guard prospects set to take the floor today and how they are increasing their value to NBA teams ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft:
Kam Jones | Guard | Marquette | 6-foot-5 | 200 lbs | Senior
Kam Jones has been one of the best scorers in the country, consistently demonstrating an ability to generate looks both for himself and his teammates. Through his first 17 games of the year, Jones has averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 49.6% from the field, 31.9% from three and 72.3% from the free-throw line. While his shooting from deep has dipped this year, his significant improvement in passing has been impressive. He currently ranks in the top 20 in both points and assists per game, underscoring his potential to fill multiple roles at the NBA level.
Hunter Sallis | Guard | Wake Forest | 6-foot-5 | 185 lbs | Senior
Hunter Sallis entered this season as one of the most highly regarded upperclassmen. While his efficiency was streaky early in the year, he has found his rhythm in conference play. Through his first 17 games, he has averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.6% from the field, 30.7% from three and 88.3% from the free-throw line. Over his last six games, Sallis has scored 20 points or more in each outing, shooting below 50% from the field only once. His most recent performance against Stanford was perhaps his best game of the year, as he scored 30 points with impressive shooting splits of 70.6%/60.0%/100.0%. Continuing this high-volume scoring as the season progresses could propel him up draft boards as we approach the 2025 NBA Draft.
Javon Small | Guard | West Virginia | 6-foot-3 | 190 lbs | Senior
Javon Small has been one of the biggest breakout stars in college basketball this season. Through his first 16 games, Small has put together well-rounded averages of 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.6% from the field, 36.6% from three and 87.8% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double digits in every game so far this year while recording seven or more assists in five games. Continuing to lead the hard-nosed Mountaineers in points, assists and steals will highlight his versatility and showcase how his well-rounded game could help him carve out a role at the NBA level.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.