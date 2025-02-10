NBA Draft: Top Freshmen Prospects in the Big Ten
As we approach the end of conference play, the strength of freshmen talent in the Big Ten has not disappointed this season. Whether these first-year players are projected lottery picks or candidates to return for their sophomore year, their strong performances and promising flashes have raised their value and offered hope for long-term NBA careers.
Let’s take a look at the six most valuable freshman prospects across the Big Ten and which aspects of their games translate best to the next level.
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs
Jase Richardson has been one of the most valuable players for the 19-4 Spartans. While he hasn’t been the most consistently productive player, his ability to excel at the little things and step up in big moments is very promising. Whether scoring or setting up his teammates, he plays an efficient offensive game with shooting splits of 53.9%/41.2%/86.4%. Richardson scored a career-high 29 points in his most recent outing against Oregon, showcasing impressive potential when he has the ball in his hands.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6’10” | 246 lbs
Derik Queen is a unique big-man prospect who makes an impact both on and off the ball. He is a physical and strong forward with a high skill level, allowing him to create mismatches in nearly any matchup. Queen has put together several historic performances this year, including a 22-point, 20-rebound showing in his season opener against Manhattan and a 29-point, 15-rebound, five-assist performance in his most recent game against Rutgers. Questions remain about his defensive effectiveness and long-range shooting, but his scoring, rebounding and passing make him extremely valuable in today’s NBA.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6’6” | 200 lbs
Kasparas Jakucionis has looked like one of the best lead guards in this draft despite slowing down recently. He has a strong combination of positional size and creativity but needs to continue improving his ball security to cut down on turnovers. While he has been streaky as a finisher around the rim, his footwork and fluidity inside the perimeter have been promising. Currently shooting 34.9% from three, he has shown intrigue as both a spot-up shooter and a pull-up threat.
Will Riley | Wing | Illinois | 6’8” | 180 lbs
Will Riley is still a raw prospect, but the flashes of productivity he has shown are extremely impressive. He has great length and smooth shooting mechanics, both of which should continue to develop at the next level. Riley has averaged 21.3 points across his last four games while also contributing 6.5 assists per game in his two most recent outings. This strong stretch has propelled him back up draft boards, and continuing this level of play could cement him as a valuable one-and-done prospect.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6’6” | 215 lbs
Dylan Harper has emerged as one of the most valuable freshmen in the country, boasting considerable star potential. He has great size and intriguing on-ball creation, solidifying himself as a top-three prospect in this class. He has scored effectively from all three levels, but his ability to finish near the rim has been particularly promising. Harper fits the mold of a top offensive option in today’s NBA, and if he continues to showcase his versatile scoring profile and passing feel, he should attract strong interest from teams at the top of the 2025 NBA draft.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6’10” | 200 lbs
Ace Bailey is arguably the most polarizing prospect in the upcoming draft due to his rare combination of size, athleticism and shot-making ability. His ability to knock down jumpers from all over the floor is hard to ignore but has also raised concerns about his shot selection. Regardless of how this area of his game is evaluated, his ability to make tough shots consistently is objectively intriguing. Bailey has also shown flashes as a rebounder and versatile defender, which could expand his potential NBA role while giving him one of the highest upsides in the 2025 NBA draft.
