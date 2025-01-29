NBA Draft: Top Performing Freshmen Prospects From Tuesday, Jan. 28
Tuesday, Jan. 28, featured standout performances from some of this year’s most promising freshmen prospects. Whether these players enter the NBA draft after this season or return for their sophomore years, strong showings like these will undoubtedly draw interest from NBA teams.
Let’s dive into five showstopping freshmen from last night and break down the key aspects of their performances.
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe continued his hot shooting streak with yet another impressive scoring performance. Despite Baylor falling 93-89 in overtime to BYU, he finished with 28 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block on shooting splits of 60%/75%/80%. His athleticism was on full display on both ends of the floor, and his off-ball movement created plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities. He also showcased strong passing vision, both when attacking off the dribble and reading BYU’s shifting defense.
Robert Wright III | Guard | Baylor | 6’1” | 183 lbs | Freshman
Robert Wright III has consistently been one of the best playmaking freshmen this year. This marked his ninth game leading the Bears in assists, as he delivered a well-rounded stat line of 22 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal on shooting splits of 50%/50%/100%. He did an excellent job of breaking down the defense off the dribble, getting into the lane, and either finishing himself or delivering impressive passes to open teammates.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin played a key role in leading BYU to a 93-89 overtime victory over Baylor. He finished with 15 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal on shooting splits of 50%/20%/80%. His passing ability was once again eye-catching, as he consistently found open teammates after penetrating the defense. He also displayed impressive touch around the rim, using his length to finish through defenders.
Kanon Catchings | Wing | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Kanon Catchings delivered one of his strongest offensive performances of the season against Baylor, playing both aggressively and efficiently. He finished with 23 points, one rebound and one block while shooting a perfect 100%/100%/100%. His jump shot looked sharp, both mechanically and in terms of confidence. He also showcased his fluidity on both ends of the floor, including an impressive sequence where he took one dribble from the corner, sliced through the defense and finished a reverse layup for an and-one.
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs | Freshman
Asa Newell put together a strong performance in Georgia’s 71-60 win over South Carolina. He was active all over the court, finishing with 17 points, ten rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field and 50% from three. His two-way impact was evident, as his scoring touch looked smooth and he used his length to be a disruptive force defensively. His timing as a weakside rim protector stood out, allowing him to regularly challenge shots in the paint.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.