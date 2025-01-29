NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Top Performing Freshmen Prospects From Tuesday, Jan. 28

Whether from the Big 12 or the SEC, five of the country's most valuable freshmen shined with strong outings while displaying their impressive long-term upside.

Jace Derryberry

Nov 12, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) celebrates with Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) after scoring a basket against the Sam Houston State Bearkats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Tuesday, Jan. 28, featured standout performances from some of this year’s most promising freshmen prospects. Whether these players enter the NBA draft after this season or return for their sophomore years, strong showings like these will undoubtedly draw interest from NBA teams.

Let’s dive into five showstopping freshmen from last night and break down the key aspects of their performances.

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | Baylor | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman

Jan 11, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe continued his hot shooting streak with yet another impressive scoring performance. Despite Baylor falling 93-89 in overtime to BYU, he finished with 28 points, four rebounds, five assists and one block on shooting splits of 60%/75%/80%. His athleticism was on full display on both ends of the floor, and his off-ball movement created plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities. He also showcased strong passing vision, both when attacking off the dribble and reading BYU’s shifting defense.

Robert Wright III | Guard | Baylor | 6’1” | 183 lbs | Freshman

Jan 19, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) dribbles the ball up court as TCU Horned Frogs guard Vasean Allette (3) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Robert Wright III has consistently been one of the best playmaking freshmen this year. This marked his ninth game leading the Bears in assists, as he delivered a well-rounded stat line of 22 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal on shooting splits of 50%/50%/100%. He did an excellent job of breaking down the defense off the dribble, getting into the lane, and either finishing himself or delivering impressive passes to open teammates.

Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Jan 21, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) reacts after a play in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Egor Demin played a key role in leading BYU to a 93-89 overtime victory over Baylor. He finished with 15 points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal on shooting splits of 50%/20%/80%. His passing ability was once again eye-catching, as he consistently found open teammates after penetrating the defense. He also displayed impressive touch around the rim, using his length to finish through defenders.

Kanon Catchings | Wing | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Jan 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Kanon Catchings (6) drives to the basket against Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Kanon Catchings delivered one of his strongest offensive performances of the season against Baylor, playing both aggressively and efficiently. He finished with 23 points, one rebound and one block while shooting a perfect 100%/100%/100%. His jump shot looked sharp, both mechanically and in terms of confidence. He also showcased his fluidity on both ends of the floor, including an impressive sequence where he took one dribble from the corner, sliced through the defense and finished a reverse layup for an and-one.

Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6’11” | 220 lbs | Freshman

Jan 28, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Asa Newell (14) shoots against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Asa Newell put together a strong performance in Georgia’s 71-60 win over South Carolina. He was active all over the court, finishing with 17 points, ten rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 66.7% from the field and 50% from three. His two-way impact was evident, as his scoring touch looked smooth and he used his length to be a disruptive force defensively. His timing as a weakside rim protector stood out, allowing him to regularly challenge shots in the paint.

