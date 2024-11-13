NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Top Prospect Performances From Champions Classic

The State Farm Champions Classic offered great looks at intriguing prospects from Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.

Jace Derryberry

Nov 12, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) tries to get past Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
This year’s State Farm Champions Classic took place on Nov. 13 and featured two exciting games with several intriguing prospects who could hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft. No. 1 Kansas kicked off the day with a 77-69 victory over Michigan State, followed by No. 19 Kentucky's upset win over No. 6 Duke, 77-72. Let’s dive into some of the top performances from these two games and take a look at how several of these players stood out as prospects.

Hunter Dickinson | Center | Kansas | 7’2” | 265 lbs | Senior

Hunter Dickinson impressed against Michigan State
Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) passes the ball in the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels inside Allen Fieldhouse Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Dickinson is one of the most productive players in college basketball, and he had a remarkable showing in his victory over Michigan State. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. While stat lines like this are not rare for a player of Dickinson’s caliber, performing this well on a big stage against one of college basketball’s toughest coaches was impressive. He dominated the interior and made quick decisions while attacking with his back to the basket. Dickinson connected on his lone three-point attempt, but his game is still very old-school, which raises concerns about how it will translate to the NBA. It's easy to assume he could make an impact in spot minutes as an interior scoring threat, solid rebounder and rim protector, but his noticeable lack of defensive mobility could make it difficult for him to fit seamlessly at the next level.

Zeke Mayo | Guard | Kansas | 6’4” | 185 lbs | Senior 

Zeke Mayo has impressed at Kansas
Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) looks for a pass in the first half of the game inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zeke Mayo has impressed this season, thanks in no small part to his scoring. While he struggled to get shots to fall in this game, his ability to find other ways to make an impact was promising. He finished with six points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one steal. It was clear he had his motor running high early on, and his adaptability—rather than forcing shots—showed how well Mayo processes the game. This could be an indication of the type of role he might fill at the NBA level.

Jeremy Fears Jr. | Guard | Michigan State | 6’2” | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman 

Jeremy Fears Jr. has impressed for Michigan State
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. signals to bring it on to Niagara after a score during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. was one of the few spark plugs for the Spartans in this game, where the team struggled to get the offense flowing. He finished with nine points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. Fears played aggressively on both ends of the floor and looked at his best when pushing the tempo in transition. While he hasn't scored in double digits through the first three games of the season, he has led the Spartans in assists by a wide margin. His combination of two-way quickness and passing ability makes him an intriguing prospect to watch throughout his collegiate career.

Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman

Cooper Flagg has lived up to the hype
Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) is introduced to the fans during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg was, unsurprisingly, the most impressive prospect at this event. He finished with an eye-catching stat line of 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He lived up to his elite two-way potential, taking over the game in stretches. Although his three-point shooting struggled, he made several tough finishes at the rim with good touch and elite athleticism. While he made a couple of crucial mistakes late in the game, it's important to remember that he's still a young prospect. Mistakes like these early in the season could quickly help him develop into a better decision-maker.

Khaman Maluach | Center | Duke | 7’2” | 250 lbs | Freshman 

Khaman Maluach has shown flashes of his elite uside
Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) shoots the ball during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Khaman Maluach had a strong showing in this game, finishing with ten points, seven rebounds and two blocks. He scored efficiently and showcased several flashes of the impact he could have on a nightly basis. Maluach is still a raw prospect, but his shot-blocking timing is impressive. He does get out of position in the post at times, leading to unnecessary fouls, which caught up with him in this matchup. Offensively, he is primarily a play-finisher at this stage but looks promising while crashing out of pick-and-rolls.

Otega Oweh | Guard | Kentucky | 6’4” | 215 lbs | Junior

Otega Oweh has displayed two-way tools so far for Kentucky
Nov 12, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) scores a basket over Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Otega Oweh stood out in this matchup as a key piece of Kentucky’s group effort. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, playing a major role in Kentucky’s two-way versatility. Oweh seemed to fit perfectly into nearly every situation, making quick decisions on both ends while helping the Wildcats compete with a more talented Duke roster. He defended multiple positions and playstyles, showcasing his ability to compete in a variety of matchups—something that bodes well for his potential.

