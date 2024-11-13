NBA Draft: Top Prospect Performances From Champions Classic
This year’s State Farm Champions Classic took place on Nov. 13 and featured two exciting games with several intriguing prospects who could hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft. No. 1 Kansas kicked off the day with a 77-69 victory over Michigan State, followed by No. 19 Kentucky's upset win over No. 6 Duke, 77-72. Let’s dive into some of the top performances from these two games and take a look at how several of these players stood out as prospects.
Hunter Dickinson | Center | Kansas | 7’2” | 265 lbs | Senior
Hunter Dickinson is one of the most productive players in college basketball, and he had a remarkable showing in his victory over Michigan State. He finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block. While stat lines like this are not rare for a player of Dickinson’s caliber, performing this well on a big stage against one of college basketball’s toughest coaches was impressive. He dominated the interior and made quick decisions while attacking with his back to the basket. Dickinson connected on his lone three-point attempt, but his game is still very old-school, which raises concerns about how it will translate to the NBA. It's easy to assume he could make an impact in spot minutes as an interior scoring threat, solid rebounder and rim protector, but his noticeable lack of defensive mobility could make it difficult for him to fit seamlessly at the next level.
Zeke Mayo | Guard | Kansas | 6’4” | 185 lbs | Senior
Zeke Mayo has impressed this season, thanks in no small part to his scoring. While he struggled to get shots to fall in this game, his ability to find other ways to make an impact was promising. He finished with six points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one steal. It was clear he had his motor running high early on, and his adaptability—rather than forcing shots—showed how well Mayo processes the game. This could be an indication of the type of role he might fill at the NBA level.
Jeremy Fears Jr. | Guard | Michigan State | 6’2” | 190 lbs | RS-Freshman
Jeremy Fears Jr. was one of the few spark plugs for the Spartans in this game, where the team struggled to get the offense flowing. He finished with nine points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. Fears played aggressively on both ends of the floor and looked at his best when pushing the tempo in transition. While he hasn't scored in double digits through the first three games of the season, he has led the Spartans in assists by a wide margin. His combination of two-way quickness and passing ability makes him an intriguing prospect to watch throughout his collegiate career.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman
Cooper Flagg was, unsurprisingly, the most impressive prospect at this event. He finished with an eye-catching stat line of 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He lived up to his elite two-way potential, taking over the game in stretches. Although his three-point shooting struggled, he made several tough finishes at the rim with good touch and elite athleticism. While he made a couple of crucial mistakes late in the game, it's important to remember that he's still a young prospect. Mistakes like these early in the season could quickly help him develop into a better decision-maker.
Khaman Maluach | Center | Duke | 7’2” | 250 lbs | Freshman
Khaman Maluach had a strong showing in this game, finishing with ten points, seven rebounds and two blocks. He scored efficiently and showcased several flashes of the impact he could have on a nightly basis. Maluach is still a raw prospect, but his shot-blocking timing is impressive. He does get out of position in the post at times, leading to unnecessary fouls, which caught up with him in this matchup. Offensively, he is primarily a play-finisher at this stage but looks promising while crashing out of pick-and-rolls.
Otega Oweh | Guard | Kentucky | 6’4” | 215 lbs | Junior
Otega Oweh stood out in this matchup as a key piece of Kentucky’s group effort. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, playing a major role in Kentucky’s two-way versatility. Oweh seemed to fit perfectly into nearly every situation, making quick decisions on both ends while helping the Wildcats compete with a more talented Duke roster. He defended multiple positions and playstyles, showcasing his ability to compete in a variety of matchups—something that bodes well for his potential.
