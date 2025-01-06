NBA Draft: Top Prospects to Watch on Monday, Jan. 6
While the slate of high-level games is limited on Jan. 6, several intriguing prospects have the opportunity to stand out under a less crowded spotlight. With only one ranked team taking the floor this evening, we have a good opportunity to focus on players who may not have received as much attention as they deserve. From the Big Ten to the Big 12, three matchups featuring interesting prospects are set to steal the show this evening.
Let’s take a closer look at six of the top prospects set to compete in conference games tonight.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is one of the most polarizing one-and-done prospects this year and has showcased an intriguing body of work. Coming off a 39-point performance in his last matchup against Indiana, Bailey will look to translate his play into wins. He currently averages 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 0.7 assists, one steal and 1.3 blocks on promising shooting splits of 48.5%/35.2%/57.8%. His rare combination of positional size, athleticism and shot-making makes him highly valuable. However, he needs to continue improving his shot selection and passing instincts to fully maximize his draft value.
Dylan Harper | Guard | Rutgers | 6’6” | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has recently entered the conversation for the No. 1 pick. Having missed Rutgers’ conference opener against Indiana, this first look at Big Ten play will be pivotal. Harper has been one of the best freshmen in the nation so far, and continuing his impressive productivity against 11-3 Wisconsin would solidify his standing. Harper currently averages 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals, with solid shooting splits of 52.5%/37.3%/73.4%. If he maintains his strong numbers through conference play, the sky’s the limit for his potential leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft.
John Tonje | Guard | Wisconsin | 6’5” | 218 lbs | Senior
John Tonje has been one of the biggest breakout players in the Big Ten. Despite being an older prospect, his stellar season has propelled him up draft boards. As the driving force behind Wisconsin’s 11-3 start, Tonje has scored over 20 points in four games, including a 33-point performance in a win over Pittsburgh and a 41-point outing against Arizona. He averages 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, two assists and 0.8 steals, with shooting splits of 45.7%/38.5%/93.3%. His consistency and ability to deliver in big moments have boosted his NBA prospects in his final year of eligibility.
Joseph Tugler | Forward | Houston | 6’8” | 230 lbs | Sophomore
Joseph Tugler’s defensive film has been among the best in the country, even though his overall season averages during Houston’s 10-3 start have been modest. His rising draft stock is primarily due to his defensive versatility and ability to cover space efficiently. Tugler averages 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocks while shooting 51.7%/42.9%/55.2%. While his three-point efficiency (3-of-7 on the season) is promising, it comes on extremely low volume. Regardless of whether his offensive production improves, Tugler’s defensive upside could keep him in contention to hear his name called in the upcoming draft.
Bruce Thornton | Guard | Ohio State | 6’2” | 215 lbs | Junior
Bruce Thornton has been one of the most impressive guards in the Big Ten this year. After a breakout sophomore season, he appears to have taken another leap forward, consistently demonstrating NBA potential. Through his first 14 games, Thornton is averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 0.9 steals, while shooting 54.3% from the field, 44.4% from three and 81.6% from the free-throw line. Before Ohio State’s Big Ten opener loss to Michigan State, he posted back-to-back 30-point performances against Kentucky (30 points) and Indiana State (33 points). If Thornton can replicate these high-scoring outbursts in conference play, his draft stock will only rise.
Dawson Garcia | Forward | Minnesota | 6’11” | 234 lbs | Senior
Dawson Garcia has been highly productive this season, though he remains under the radar for most draft boards. He has led the Golden Gophers in scoring in ten games and in rebounding in eight, solidifying his status as their go-to player. Garcia is averaging 19.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, two assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks, with promising shooting splits of 50.9%/36.4%/79.6%. After a strong collegiate career, this season has showcased his floor-spacing ability as a big man, which could help him earn a chance to prove himself at the NBA level.
