NBA Draft: Top Rebounding Freshmen Build Strong Cases in Upcoming Drafts
Having seen plenty of action from some of this year’s top freshmen, a number of them have impressed with their rebounding numbers. While their games offer much more than just strong rebounding averages, their nose for the ball and interior instincts have undoubtedly caught the attention of NBA teams.
Let’s take a look at five of the nation’s leading rebounders from this year’s freshman class.
Thomas Sorber | Center | Georgetown | 6’10” | 255 lbs
Thomas Sorber has been one of the biggest surprise prospects in college basketball, largely due to his impact on the glass. He currently leads the Hoyas in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, and has recorded double-digit rebounds in ten of his 23 games. Sorber is a traditional big man who, in addition to his rebounding, consistently contributes by scoring in the paint.
Derik Queen | Forward | Maryland | 6’10” | 246 lbs
Derik Queen is one of the top freshmen in the nation and has worked his way into lottery projections. He averages 8.6 rebounds per game and, while he does not lead his team in this category, he has recorded a team-high rebounding total in three of his last five games. Queen makes an impact all over the floor and projects as a highly versatile offensive weapon at the next level.
Jayden Quaintance | Forward | Arizona State | 6’9” | 225 lbs
Jayden Quaintance has quickly established himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2026 draft class. He leads the Sun Devils in rebounding with an average of 8.2 per game and has recorded double-digit rebounds four times in Big 12 play. Quaintance has impressed most with his defensive instincts, which consistently translate into blocked shots, but his strength, anticipation, and athleticism also make him a force on the boards.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6’10” | 200 lbs
Ace Bailey appears to have solidified himself as a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, boasting elite positional size, tough shot-making and intriguing upside. In addition to his primary skills, he has also been a highly productive rebounder, leading Rutgers with 7.6 rebounds per game. While he has recorded ten or more rebounds in only seven games, his consistency in tracking down missed shots adds another compelling element to his game.
Cooper Flagg | Forward | Duke | 6’9” | 205 lbs
Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft and one of the most intriguing talents in recent memory. While he currently leads Duke in every major statistical category, his 7.6 rebounds per game have been particularly impressive. His two-way versatility and athletic profile stand out, but his aggressiveness in battling for rebounds has also been a defining trait throughout the year.
