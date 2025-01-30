NBA Draft: UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg Shines Versatility, Physical Upside
UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg delivered one of the strongest performances of his career last night, leading the Blazers to a 78-68 win over Tulsa. This game showcased his all-around versatility as he scored a career-high 28 points while making a significant impact on the defensive end. He continues to look like one of the most undervalued prospects in the nation, combining impressive physical tools with a well-rounded skill set.
Let’s take a closer look at Lendeborg’s standout play this season, with a focus on his most recent show-stopping performance against Tulsa.
Lendeborg has consistently displayed an NBA-ready game this year, currently leading the Blazers in every statistical category. Through his first 21 games, he has averaged 17.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 56.5% from the field, 34.1% from three and 71% from the free-throw line. While his productivity has undoubtedly raised his stock among NBA teams, his mobility and fluidity for a player of his size have been just as impressive. Whether excelling in grab-and-go situations, creating on-ball, or contributing defensively, he has stood out as one of the most versatile players in college basketball.
His effectiveness was on full display in last night’s matchup against Tulsa, where he made an impact all over the floor. He finished with a career-high 28 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and four blocks in the 78-68 victory. His efficiency from all three levels stood out, as he shot 10-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 from three and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. His physical tools continued to shine, using his strong frame and long wingspan to cause constant disruption on defense. His four blocks tied his second-highest total of the season, as he showcased great timing and instincts protecting the rim. Additionally, his fluidity and mobility were evident on both ends of the floor, highlighted by his smooth footwork and impressive reactivity.
Lendeborg is building a case to hear his name called much earlier than expected in the 2025 NBA Draft. While he is slightly older than some prospects, his two-way upside and ability to impact nearly every aspect of the game will undoubtedly hold value. As the season progresses, he remains one of the most intriguing mid-major prospects to watch in terms of draft stock.
