NBA Draft: UConn's Liam McNeeley Explodes in Win Over Creighton
In UConn’s 70-66 win over Creighton yesterday, freshman forward Liam McNeeley exploded for a career-high 38 points. While he projects as a well-rounded and high-value role player at the next level, this game showcased that his long-term upside may be even higher than he has typically been given credit for. This strong outing set a new UConn freshman record for points scored in a game, and he also continued to demonstrate an excellent off-ball feel and strong rebounding.
Let’s take a closer look at McNeeley’s impressive freshman year as a whole, with a focus on this most recent performance.
In 16 games this year, McNeeley has averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.5 steals while shooting 42.9% from the field, 37.6% from three and 85% from the free-throw line. He has scored in double digits in all but two games so far and has done the majority of his damage with his clean shooting mechanics or by physically fighting through contact at the rim. Having missed eight games with an ankle injury and returning against St. John’s on Friday, Feb. 7, McNeeley has secured back-to-back double-doubles. He has also showcased improved defensive instincts both on and off the ball, averaging only one steal across these two games, but the tape provides a clearer picture of his defensive effectiveness.
As mentioned, his most recent outing against Creighton was his most impressive of the year. Not only was his UConn freshman-record 38 points remarkable, but he also added 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. His efficiency stood out as well, as he connected on 12-of-22 from the field, 5-of-10 from three and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Most of his scoring came from effectively navigating screens off the ball to create space from defenders and quickly setting himself for catch-and-shoot opportunities. McNeeley also used his physicality to attack smaller defenders on the interior and overpower them for easier looks at the rim. His touch inside the perimeter looked solid with both hands, offering hope that he can continue developing into a three-level threat as he expands his game.
With each game, McNeeley continues to prove himself as a key contributor for UConn. His ability to score efficiently all over the floor, combined with his rebounding and defensive improvements, makes him an exciting prospect for the future. If he maintains this level of play, he could significantly raise his stock as both a collegiate standout and an NBA prospect.
