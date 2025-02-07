NBA Draft: UConn's Solo Ball Emerging as Promising Offensive Prospect
Coming off an upset victory over Marquette, the UConn Huskies look to grab another ranked win in today’s matchup with No. 12 St. John’s. In recent action, the play they have received from sophomore guard Solo Ball has been outstanding, and continuing this strong push could further elevate his status on draft boards. He is in the midst of the best scoring stretch of his career, and producing another impressive outing against the stingy Red Storm would work wonders for his value.
Let’s take a closer look at Ball’s impressive season while focusing on his recent play.
Ball is an athletic guard with a relentless motor and a well-rounded offensive arsenal. Through 22 games this season, he has averaged 15 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals while maintaining an efficient shooting line of 47.2% from the field, 45.6% from three and 83% from the free-throw line. While he has scored in double digits in all but two games this year, he has elevated his performance in recent outings. Over his last five games, Ball has averaged 19.8 points and seven rebounds while shooting an impressive 50.8% from the field, 50% from three and 93.8% from the free-throw line.
The recent uptick in his three-point shooting, along with his massive leap from his freshman year, stands out as one of the most promising aspects of his game. His shooting mechanics have looked extremely fluid, and he has a great feel for getting to his spots both on and off the ball. Last season, he connected on multiple three-pointers in just four games. This season, he has made multiple threes in 19 of his 22 games, including an incredible 7-of-9 performance in his most recent showing against Marquette.
Ball is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and still lacks the passing ability of a true lead guard, but his youth offers hope for further development. Despite his strong and promising season, his playstyle and areas for improvement suggest that returning for another year could be beneficial. While his off-ball effectiveness and all-around scoring ability have been impressive, further refinement will be necessary for him to become a more complete player. If he continues on this trajectory, Ball has the potential to emerge as a very intriguing prospect in either the 2025 or 2026 NBA draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.