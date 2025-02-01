NBA Draft

NBA Draft: UNC, Duke Rivalry Offers Interesting Look at High-Value Freshmen Prospects

Duke is set to host North Carolina tonight in a prospect-loaded game with several of this year's most intriguing first-year prospects.

Jace Derryberry

Jan 4, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With one of college basketball’s biggest rivalries set to take place tonight, North Carolina and Duke bring several of the top freshman prospects to center stage. While these teams have had drastically different seasons, the performances of their highly coveted freshmen have also varied.

Let’s take a closer look at the top players with one-and-done potential on each side of this historic rivalry.

Duke

Cooper Flagg | Forward | 6’9” | 205 lbs | Freshman

Jan 27, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Bryce Heard (7) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is emerging as one of the most highly touted freshman prospects in recent memory. Over his last five games, he has averaged 27 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and one steal—his best stretch of the season so far. While his all-around impact is impressive, his defensive upside remains particularly intriguing. Continuing this hot streak in such a massive game could further highlight his potential.

Khaman Maluach | Center | 7’2” | 250 lbs | Freshman

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Brandon Johnson (2) controls the ball as Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Khaman Maluach has solidified himself as one of the top big-man prospects in this draft. While he is not the most consistently productive player yet, his massive frame and two-way potential are hard to ignore. One of the strongest aspects of his game is his rim protection, which has been on display with two blocks in each of his last two games.

Kon Knueppel | Wing | 6’7” | 217 lbs | Freshman

Jan 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) shoots during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel is an extremely promising prospect, primarily due to his consistency as an outside shooter. While he may not have as high a ceiling as the other players on this list, he seems like a safe bet to carve out a long-term role as a scoring threat at the next level. Knueppel has made at least two three-pointers in all but one of his ACC games so far, including a standout 6-for-8 performance against Miami.

North Carolina

Ian Jackson | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Jan 15, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson (11) shoots as California Golden Bears forward Lee Dort (34) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ian Jackson has had an up-and-down season in terms of productivity, but his offensive upside remains intriguing. He is a promising open-court attacker with fluid athleticism and a solid scoring touch. Jackson scored 20 or more points in four of his first five conference games, and while he has only reached double digits once since, he seems due for another strong outing.

Drake Powell | Wing | 6’6” | 195 lbs | Freshman

Nov 15, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) dribbles as American University Eagles guard Wyatt Nausadis (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Drake Powell has not had the season many expected, but he continues to show promising flashes. His impressive physical tools allow him to impact games even when he is not scoring efficiently. Powell is currently on a six-game streak of single-digit scoring performances, but his defensive potential remains evident. While he has slipped in draft conversations, his long-term upside is still clear, and a big game tonight could reignite his value for NBA teams.

