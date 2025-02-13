NBA Draft: Villanova's Wooga Poplar Increasing Two-Way Effectiveness
In Villanova’s hard-fought 73-71 win over St. John’s on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Wooga Poplar continued his impressive stretch of play. While he has been a solid offensive option throughout the year, his increased consistency this month has been a key factor not only in Villanova’s climb up the Big East standings but also in raising his draft value. He is an older prospect, but his defensive instincts and scoring versatility have made him a promising player who could sneak into the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Poplar’s impressive play in conference action and how his game could translate to the next level.
Poplar has served as the Wildcats’ secondary scoring option next to the nation’s leading scorer, Eric Dixon. Despite not being the go-to player on a nightly basis, he has still shined alongside Dixon. Through 25 games this year, Poplar has averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting an efficient 49.4% from the field, 40.3% from three and 85.1% from the free throw line. He is a well-rounded offensive player along the perimeter with a creative handle and impressive vertical explosiveness that allows him to elevate for big dunks or adjust mid-air.
Pairing his on-ball creation with his budding three-point shooting, Poplar is becoming one of the most promising offensive prospects in the conference. However, he will need to continue improving his playmaking feel to make his transition to the NBA smoother. His negative assist-to-turnover ratio is not overly concerning, as he is not often asked to facilitate, but it has highlighted some decision-making issues at times.
Across his four most recent outings, Poplar has averaged 20.3 points, six rebounds, one assist and 3.8 steals while shooting a combined 56.1% from the field, 52.6% from three and 100% from the free throw line. This has been his most impressive stretch of two-way effectiveness this season, coming at a crucial time as he helped lead Villanova to a 3-1 record, including a win over Big East-leading and No. 9-ranked St. John’s.
If Poplar can maintain this level of production and continue refining his game, he could emerge as a legitimate NBA draft prospect. His combination of scoring ability, defensive presence and athleticism makes him an intriguing player to watch as the season progresses. Whether he hears his name called in the upcoming draft or follows a different path to the NBA, Poplar seems like a likely candidate to find a landing place at the next level.
