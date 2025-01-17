NBA Draft: Wake Forest's Hunter Sallis Stepping up in ACC, Showcasing Versatility
Having returned to Wake Forest for his senior season, Hunter Sallis has experienced an up-and-down year but seems to have found his footing in conference play. The Demon Deacons currently sit at 5-1 in the ACC and 13-4 overall, thanks in no small part to Sallis’ offensive output. After making a strong case to be drafted following his junior year, he bet on himself by returning to school to demonstrate that his game is more versatile than previously credited.
Let’s dive into Hunter Sallis’ season so far, focusing on how he has stepped up his game in conference action while expanding his productivity beyond being just a promising scorer.
Through his first 17 games of the year, Sallis has averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, three assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 47.6% from the field, 30.7% from three and a career-high 88.2% from the free-throw line. He established himself as a legitimate three-level scoring threat last season, and while he hasn’t made a major leap as a rebounder, his passing and defensive tools have shown encouraging improvement. While these aspects of his game have looked solid, his scoring outputs in ACC play have stolen the show and shaped an intriguing narrative about his draft value as the season progresses.
In his first six games of conference play, Sallis has averaged 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 steals with remarkable efficiency. He has shot a combined 56.2% from the field (50-of-89), 40% from three (10-of-25) and 95.2% from the free-throw line (20-of-21). This increase in productivity and efficiency has highlighted his ability to step up in big games and thrive as the primary scoring option. His last five games have been his strongest stretch so far this year, including a 30-point explosion in his most recent outing—an 80-67 victory over Stanford on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Regarding his improvement in passing and defensive productivity, much of it can be credited to his ability to slow down the game while maintaining a nonstop motor. Sallis is averaging a career-high 14.8 field goal attempts per game, yet he has also shown better shot selection and a willingness to keep the ball moving when defenses take away his looks. While his career-high three assists per game is a positive sign, it hasn’t come without flaws, as he also averages a career-high 2.5 turnovers. Decision-making remains a work in progress, but his noticeable improvement offers hope for continued development.
On the defensive side, Sallis’ nonstop motor is most apparent. His 1.4 steals per game mark a career-high and reflect how active he has become on the perimeter. Whether jumping passing lanes or disrupting ball handlers, his improved instincts have painted a clear picture of how he could translate seamlessly to the NBA. This season, Sallis has already logged three or more steals in three games, surpassing the two such performances he recorded all of last season.
As Sallis continues to refine his game, his impact on both ends of the floor is undeniable. His consistent growth and ability to perform in high-stakes conference matchups have elevated his draft stock and cemented his role as a leader for Wake Forest. If he can sustain this level of play, Sallis will not only lead the Demon Deacons to further success but also solidify himself as a dynamic prospect in the eyes of NBA scouts.
