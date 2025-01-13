NBA Draft: Winless SEC Teams Still Bring Intriguing Prospects
The SEC has established itself as the strongest conference in college basketball this season and is filled with intriguing draft prospects. After the first three games for every SEC team, only five teams have yet to record a conference win. Each of these five teams has players in draft conversations, and despite being 0-3 in conference play, they all boast double-digit wins, which should offer hope for their prospects' ability to contribute to team success. With many games still to be played, these teams may be at the bottom of their conference now, but strong performances from their top prospects could quickly change their fortunes.
Let’s dive into the top prospects for each of the five winless teams in SEC play and discuss what has made them stand out.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6’6” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson is one of the top shooters in this year’s draft class. While his tough shot-making has been impressive, there are areas of his game that need improvement. Through his first 14 games of the season, Johnson has averaged 18.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 47.5% from the field, 41.1% from three and 85% from the free throw line. He is an extremely dangerous scorer on catch-and-shoot looks and pull-ups but has struggled with getting to the rim. This was evident in his first two conference games, where he was held to just 11 points in each matchup against Texas A&M and Auburn. However, he bounced back with 26 points in his most recent outing against Tennessee.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6’4” | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears was one of the biggest risers heading into conference play but has struggled to find his footing against SEC competition. He is currently averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field, 27.9% from three and 84% from the free throw line. Although he has been an exciting initiator, the increased defensive intensity in the SEC has clearly affected him. In his first three games against Alabama, Texas A&M and Georgia, Fears has averaged just 10.3 points and shot above 50% from the field in only one outing. Improving his ability to handle physical pressure could turn his play around and solidify his status as an early draft pick.
Boogie Fland | Guard | Arkansas | 6’2” | 175 lbs | Freshman
Boogie Fland is one of the most polarizing prospects in this class. While he still has room to grow physically, his on-ball creativity is promising. His averages of 15.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals are encouraging. However, SEC defenses have impacted his efficiency, as his shooting percentages have dropped to 41% from the field, 36.8% from three and 82.8% from the free throw line. Fland will need to focus on taking smarter shots rather than forcing jumpers over lengthy defenders. If he finds his comfort zone, Arkansas could quickly climb the conference standings.
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | South Carolina | 6’7” | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Collin Murray-Boyles is one of the best sophomores in this draft class. Despite a strong start to the season, he has struggled in conference play. He is averaging 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.4% from the field, 26.7% from three and 69% from the free throw line. However, his first two games against SEC opponents raised concerns as he averaged just 5.5 points. He bounced back with 25 points against Auburn, showing more confidence when attacking off the dribble. Continuing to play aggressively on offense will be key for him to remain in early draft conversations.
Cam Carter | Guard | LSU | 6’3” | 190 lbs | Senior
Cam Carter has had a breakout year for LSU after transferring from Kansas State. Unlike the other players on this list, he has remained effective in conference play, but his draft stock hinges on his shooting from deep. Carter is averaging 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 44.6% from the field, 39.6% from three and 89.7% from the free throw line. While his overall shooting numbers are solid, he has shot just 28% from three in his three SEC games. This is a small sample size, but outside shooting could become a swing skill that heavily influences his draft value.
