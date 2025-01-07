NBA Draft: Wisconsin's John Blackwell Rises With Two Strong Performances
Having led Wisconsin in scoring during their two Big Ten victories so far, sophomore guard John Blackwell is emerging as a legitimate draft prospect.
As a strong guard with an explosive first step, Blackwell excels at getting to the rim both on and off the ball. His upside on offense and defense looks promising, but he still needs to continue rounding out his game to translate effectively to the NBA. The full body of work he has produced so far this season has been encouraging, but his productivity through the first two games of Big Ten play has stood out the most.
Let’s take a closer look at Blackwell’s strong start to his sophomore season, with a particular focus on his two most recent conference outings.
Through his first 15 games this year, Blackwell has helped the Badgers to a 12-3 record with impressive averages of 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 50% from the field, 33.9% from three and 83.1% from the free throw line. He has led his team in scoring in just four games but has reached double digits in all but two contests. Despite not leading the team in any single statistical category, he currently ranks second in points, third in assists and fourth in both rebounds and steals. While his well-rounded game has been a highlight, it’s his ability to score from all three levels that has been most intriguing. In nine matchups against power conference opponents, Blackwell has averaged 16.8 points while shooting an impressive 60% from the field, showcasing his ability to step up in big games.
Two of his strongest showings this year came during conference play, where his team-high-scoring performances against Iowa and Rutgers were particularly encouraging. Let’s dive into how he stood out in these two Wisconsin victories.
On Friday, Jan. 3, Wisconsin defeated Iowa 116-85, thanks in no small part to Blackwell’s well-rounded game. He finished with a career-high 32 points, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Shooting 11-of-18 from the field, 6-of-10 from three and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line, Blackwell scored at will and stayed aggressive from the opening tip. His ten three-point attempts were a season high, and he connected on six of them, shooting an impressive 60% from beyond the arc. While this level of scoring production might not show up nightly, the consistent two-way aggression he displayed has become a hallmark of his game, significantly boosting his draft stock.
Following this game, Blackwell delivered another stellar performance on Monday, Jan. 6, in a 75-63 win over Rutgers. He tallied 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Blackwell maintained his attacking mindset, getting to the rim off the dribble and using smart cuts to exploit gaps in the defense. His ability to capitalize on transition opportunities and push the pace allowed Wisconsin to generate cleaner looks than they typically achieve in half-court sets. His unselfishness and ability to elevate his teammates were evident throughout the game.
Blackwell’s performances against Iowa and Rutgers illustrate his growing confidence and evolving skill set as a key player for Wisconsin. As the season progresses, his ability to sustain this high level of play will be crucial, not only for the Badgers’ success but also for cementing his status as a legitimate NBA prospect. If he continues to develop his all-around game, Blackwell has the potential to be one of the standout guards in the Big Ten and a rising star on the professional radar.
