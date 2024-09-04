NBA Draft: Xavier Booker is Michigan State’s Hidden Gem
Xavier Booker is a potential NBA Draft prospect many expect to make significant strides in his sophomore season.
His physical tools and athletic upside make him a promising project with plenty of room to grow. While he currently serves mainly as a play finisher, he has shown flashes of being a dangerous big man who can spread the floor and help Michigan State push the pace in transition.
On the offensive side, Booker excels by using his long wingspan and quick jump to finish above the rim. He is very active in the interior and does a great job of battling for position to keep plays alive. This hasn’t directly translated into offensive rebounds, but with more consistent playing time in his second year, his rebounding numbers should improve. Staying alert around the rim allows Booker to catch dump-off passes and quickly explode for highlight dunks. While finishing with dunks is his strong suit, he also has a great touch, as seen in his post shots over his right shoulder and the limited jump shots he attempted last season.
His shooting mechanics are smooth from mid-range out to three-point territory. This should be showcased throughout his sophomore season as he becomes more comfortable in the Spartans' offense and gains an offseason of strength. Booker also has the rare ability to face up in the post and attack off the dribble. Being effective in a 6-foot-11 frame is promising for development, especially when combined with his floor-spacing ability.
One hidden talent of Booker is his court vision. Although he burst onto the national scene late in his high school career, the tape shows how well he was able to playmake from the high post. He did not have many opportunities to showcase this during his freshman season, but this can be attributed to the role he was asked to fill. If Booker runs more dribble handoffs this season, do not be surprised if this aspect of his game expands quickly. Overall, he has made the most of his minutes and should continue to do so as his playing time increases.
On the defensive end, Booker has good timing and uses his physical tools to defend the interior. While he is not overly versatile defensively, he moves his feet quickly and can hedge screens effectively. He can struggle in isolation against quicker opponents, which is not surprising for a young big man, but he can hold his ground effectively until he can drop back. Booker averaged half a block in under ten minutes per game as a freshman, so if he plays more consistently as a sophomore, averaging over a block per game seems attainable.
Booker was simply not strong enough to compete during his freshman season. Weighing under 220-pounds throughout the season, he was often overpowered by stronger opponents. However, having bulked up to over 240-pounds this offseason, the potential for how effective he could be is limitless. As long as Booker retains his explosiveness and athleticism despite the added strength, the statistical improvements could be significant.
He has all the tools to be selected early as a project player, but opportunity could determine his draft range in the 2025 class. With a loaded freshman class and intriguing international prospects, returning players will need to stand out to break into the first round. However, Booker has as good a chance as anyone to make this happen.
