NBA Rookie Ladder: Banchero Assumes No. 1 Spot

The NBA’s first official Rookie Ladder of the 2022-23 season has dropped.

NBA.com writer Steve Aschburner detailed the top ten of the NBA’s newest class, one that has started mostly with aplomb.

Leading the charge is Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, who has gotten off to the one of the hottest debut months the NBA has seen in a long while.

Banchero has averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and has fit seamlessly among the ranks of the NBA’s best players.

Trailing behind Banchero is sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, of the Indiana Pacers. Mathurin has demonstrated some of his key skills well in the Pacers’ early slate, scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting lights-out from beyond the arc.

Keegan Murray caps off what is so far a trio near the top, scoring 17.4 points, grabbing 4.0 rebounds and dealing out 1.4 assists per game for the Kings. Murray has been an interchangeable and integral part of the Sacramento lineup so far, and while they haven’t quite put it all together just yet, I expect they will soon.

Other notable names include Detroit’s Jaden Ivey, who is still working out the kinks alongside Cade Cunningham, but has gotten off to a hot start nonetheless, and Jabari Smith Jr., who has struggled with efficiency but been impactful regardless.

Excitingly, there’s still plenty of rookies who either haven’t gotten their chance to shine yet or are still getting into their NBA groove.

Here is the full NBA rookie ladder, per NBA.com:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

4. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

5. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

6. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

7. Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

8. Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

9. Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

10. Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies

