NBA Rookie Ladder: Holmgren Fends off Wembanyama as Keyonte George Rises

There’s been movement all year on the Draft Digest NBA Rookie Ladder, and this week was no exception.

As we near the quarter mark of the 2023-24 NBA season, the 2023 draft class has almost certainly lived up to the hype.

Featuring Catalytic seven-footers, dynamo scoring wings, high-flying guards and everything in between, the rookie ladder has had plenty of movement this year, and this week was no exception.

Here’s where the Draft Digest rookie ladders stands through Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023:

1. Chet Holmgren, OKC Thunder

Despite having a few down shooting performances, Holmgren maintained his hold on No. 1 with a 21-point outing versus the Warriors, again pouring on three points, this time from the free throw line, to send the Thunder to an eventual overtime win.

Holmgren has averaged 3.8 blocks per game in his last contest, and seems to have found his scoring rhythm against after four points versus the Rockets.

Even more, the Thunder are the outright No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, with plenty of help from Holmgren.

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Wembanyama may not have taken back the No. 1 spot this week, but he certainly closed the gap, averaging 16.0 points, 16.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in his last three contests.

The efficiency woes were still there, as he shot 40% overall and just 8% from three in those games. But there’s no question he’s finding more comfortability in the NBA in general.

He’ll have plenty of time to try and assume the Rookie of the Year mantel, but Spurs wins may be key to that.

3. Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

With star LaMelo Ball out, Miller has taken on a decent offensive load for Charlotte, scoring in double-digit figures in each of his last seven games played.

On the year, he’s averaged a respectable 14.6 points on 45% shooting.

4. Jaime Jaquez Jr, Miami Heat

Jaquez continues to be the picture of consistency for Miami, averaging 16.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting a blistering 54% overall in his last five games.

Jaquez was always thought of to be an immediate contributor in the NBA due to his age. But he’s undoubtedly exceeded expectations early for the Heat.

5. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

George is the top riser in this week’s ladder, jumping from No. 8 to No. 5, largely due to a 30-point performance in OKC.

In his last four games, George has averaged a whopping 18.3 points and 6.8 assists, showing more prowess as a facilitator that he did with Baylor.

While inefficiencies have marred his season stats as a whole, he’s clearly finding a groove with the struggling Utah Jazz.

6. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

7. Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks

8. Cason Wallace, OKC Thunder

9. Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

10. Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

