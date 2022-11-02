NBA Rookies: Statistical Leaders Through October

With the October slate of games down, we finally have a big enough sample size to look deeper into how the 2022 NBA class has started.

Through eight games apiece, top overall selection Paolo Banchero and sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin lead the newest crop in scoring, averaging 21.8 and 20.4 points per game, respectively.

Both players have had a hot offensive start to their careers, with Banchero shooting 44 percent and Mathurin shooting 46 percent from the field.

Keegan Murray, the clear third man among the top, is averaging 17.4 points in his five contests. The only other two rookies averaging double-digit points are Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Per game, Ivey leads all rookies averaging 3.7 assists. Banchero follows right behind at 3.6, followed by Andrew Nembhard who has dished out a remarkable 2.7 in just 15.7 minutes played per contest.

The cherry on top to his unbelievable NBA start, 6-foot-10 Banchero leads all rookies in rebounding per game, nabbing 7.6 per game. Detroit’s Jalen Duren is grabbing 6.7 per game in just 20 minutes.

Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler averages 1.6 blocks per game in just 16 minutes, and Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams, selected No. 12 overall, leads all rookies in steals per game with 2.0.

Murray, who saw his first career start the other night, leads all rookies in minutes per game at 35.6. Banchero trails with 33.8, followed by Ivey at 31.3.

Banchero leads the field in total minutes with 270, followed by Smith Jr. at 249.

The NBA’s newest crop continues to get acquainted to the league with a strong slate on Wednesday night.

